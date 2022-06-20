Tuesday, June 21
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Central DeWitt vs. Marion, 5 p.m. doubleheader; Prince of Peace vs. Starmont @NelsonCorp Field, 7 p.m.; Easton Valley @ Camanche, 7 p.m.; Northeast @ Monticello, 7 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Central DeWitt vs. Marion, 6:30 p.m.; Camanche vs. North Cedar, 7 p.m.;
Wednesday, June 22
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Camanche vs. Anamosa, 7 p.m.; Northeast @ Bellevue, 7 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Camanche vs. Anamosa, 7 p.m.; Northeast @ Bellevue, 7 p.m.;
LUMBERKINGS
Clinton LumberKings @ Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.;
Thursday, June 23
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Thursday, June 23, Clinton @ Davenport West, 5 p.m. doubleheader; Central DeWitt @ Bettendorf, 5 p.m. doubleheader; Prince of Peace @ Calamus Wheatland, 7 p.m.; Easton Valley vs. Midland, 5 p.m. doubleheader; Camanche vs. Mid-Prairie, 7 p.m.; Northeast vs. Durant, 7 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Camanche vs. Mid-Prairie, 7 p.m.; Northeast vs. Durant, 7 p.m.;
LUMBERKINGS
Clinton LumberKings vs. Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.;
Friday, June 24
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Prince of Peace @ Easton Valley, 5 p.m. doubleheader;
SOFTBALL
Central DeWitt tournament @ Solon, 10 a.m.; Northeast tournament @ Linn-Mar High School, 11 a.m.; Clinton @ Anamosa, 5 p.m. doubleheader;
LUMBERKINGS
Clinton LumberKings vs. Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.;
Saturday, June 25
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Northeast @ North Linn, 10. a.m.; Central DeWitt @ Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 10:30 a.m. doubleheader; Clinton @ Camanche, 12 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Camanche @ Clinton, 10 a.m.; Northeast tournament @ Alburnett High School;
LUMBERKINGS
Clinton LumberKings vs. Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.;
Sunday, June 26
LUMBERKINGS
Clinton LumberKings vs. Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.;
