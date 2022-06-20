Tuesday, June 21

HIGH SCHOOL 

BASEBALL

Central DeWitt vs. Marion, 5 p.m. doubleheader; Prince of Peace vs. Starmont @NelsonCorp Field, 7 p.m.; Easton Valley @ Camanche, 7 p.m.; Northeast @ Monticello, 7 p.m.; 

SOFTBALL

Central DeWitt vs. Marion, 6:30 p.m.; Camanche vs. North Cedar, 7 p.m.; 

Wednesday, June 22

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Camanche vs. Anamosa, 7 p.m.; Northeast @ Bellevue, 7  p.m.; 

SOFTBALL

Camanche vs. Anamosa, 7 p.m.; Northeast @ Bellevue, 7  p.m.; 

LUMBERKINGS

Clinton LumberKings @ Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.;

Thursday, June 23

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Thursday, June 23, Clinton @ Davenport West, 5 p.m. doubleheader; Central DeWitt @ Bettendorf, 5 p.m. doubleheader; Prince of Peace @ Calamus Wheatland, 7 p.m.; Easton Valley vs. Midland, 5 p.m. doubleheader; Camanche vs. Mid-Prairie, 7 p.m.; Northeast vs. Durant, 7 p.m.;

SOFTBALL

Camanche vs. Mid-Prairie, 7 p.m.; Northeast vs. Durant, 7 p.m.;

LUMBERKINGS

Clinton LumberKings vs. Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.;

Friday, June 24

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Prince of Peace @ Easton Valley, 5 p.m. doubleheader; 

SOFTBALL

Central DeWitt tournament @ Solon, 10 a.m.; Northeast tournament @ Linn-Mar High School, 11 a.m.; Clinton @ Anamosa, 5 p.m. doubleheader; 

LUMBERKINGS

Clinton LumberKings vs. Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.;

Saturday, June 25

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Northeast @ North Linn, 10. a.m.; Central DeWitt @ Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 10:30 a.m. doubleheader; Clinton @ Camanche, 12 p.m.;

SOFTBALL

Camanche @ Clinton, 10 a.m.; Northeast tournament @ Alburnett High School;

LUMBERKINGS

Clinton LumberKings vs. Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.;

Sunday, June 26 

LUMBERKINGS

Clinton LumberKings vs. Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.;

