TUESDAY, JAN. 25

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Amboy at Fulton High School, 5:30 p.m.; Central Dewitt at Davenport North, 7:30 p.m.; Camanche at North Cedar, 6 p.m.; Northeast at Anamosa, 6 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Lisbon, 5:30 p.m.; Rivermont at Unity christian, 5 p.m.; 

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eastland at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.; Davenport Central at Clinton High School, 7:30 p.m.; Davenport North at Central DeWitt, 7:30 p.m.; Camanche at North Cedar, 7:30 p.m.; Northeast at Anamosa, 7:30 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Lisbon, 7 p.m.; Tri-State at Unity christian, 7 p.m.; 

SWIMMING

Clinton at Davenport Central, 6 p.m.; 

 

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26

HIGH SCHOOL

WRESTLING 

Fulton at Winnebago, 6 p.m.; 

BOYS BASKETBALL

Milledgeville at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.; 

 

THURSDAY, JAN. 27

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fulton at Milledgeville High School, 6 p.m.; Unity at Morningstar, 5 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Unity at Morningstar, 6:30 p.m.; 

SWIMMING

Dubuque Senior at Clinton High School, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

Clinton at North Scott, 7 p.m.; Multiple schools at Central DeWitt, 6 p.m.; Solon at Camanche High School, 5:30 p.m.; 

BOWLING

Camanche at Isaac Newton Christian Academy, 3 p.m.; 

 

FRIDAY, JAN. 28

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Clinton at North Scott, 6 p.m.; Davenport West at Central DeWitt, 7:30 p.m.; Northeast at Camanche High School, 6 p.m.; Easton Valley at Prince of Peace, 5:30 p.m.; Trinity at Unity Christian, 6 p.m.; 

BOYS BASKETBALL

Clinton at North Scott, 7:30 p.m,.; Central DeWitt at Davenport West, 7:30 p.m.; Northeast at Camanche High School, 7:30 p.m.; Easton Valley at Prince of Peace, 7 p.m.; Trinity at Unity Christian, 7:30 p.m.; 

 

SATURDAY, JAN. 29

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eric Ottens Shootout at Fulton High School; 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Camanche at Easton Valley, 1 p.m.; 

WRESTLING

Clinton at MAC Championships, Muscatine High School, 10 a.m.; Camanche, Northeast at Monticello, RVC, 10 a.m.; 

BOWLING

Clinton, Central DeWitt, Camanche at Big River Bowling, 12 p.m.; 

 

MONDAY, JAN. 31

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Milledgeville at Fulton High School, 5:30 p.m.; 

 

TUESDAY, FEB. 1

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fulton at Newman Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Clinton at Bettendorf High School, 6 p.m.; Davenport Assumption at Central DeWitt, 6 p.m.; Camanche at Bellevue, 6 p.m.; Northeast at Monticello, 6 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Marquette Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Unity Christian at Tri-Stat, 5 p.m.; 

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fulton at Amboy, 7:30 p.m.; Bettendortf High School at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.; Davenport Assumption at Central DeWitt, 7:30 p.m.; Camanche at Bellevue, 7:30 p.m.; Northeast at Monticello, 7:30 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Marquette Catholic, 7 p.m.; Unity Chrsitian at Tri-State, 6 p.m.; 

BOWLING

Clinton at Davenport North, BowlMor Lanes 7:30 p.m.; 

 

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2 

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ashton Franklin Center at Fulton, 5:30 p.m.; 

 

THURSDAY, FEB. 3

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fulton at Eastland High School, 7:30 p.m.; East Buchanan at Prince of Peace, 7 p.m.; 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Easton Buchanan at Prince of Peace, 5:30 p.m.

 

FRIDAY, FEB. 4

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Davenport North at Clinton High School, 6 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Muscatine High School, 6 p.m.; Anamosa at Camanche High School, 6 p.m.; Bellevue at Northeast High School, 6 p.m.; Midland at Prince of Peace, 5:30 p.m.; Lisbon at Easton Valley, 6 p.m.; 

BOYS BASKETBALL

Davenport North at Clinton High School, 7:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Muscatine High School, 7:30 p.m.; Anamosa at Camanche High School, 7:30 p.m.;  Bellevue at Northeast High School, 7:30 p.m.; Midland at Prince of Peace, 7 p.m.; Lisbon at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.; 

SATURDAY, FEB. 5

HIGH SCHOOL

WRESTLING

Fulton Individual Wrestling Regionals; Central DeWitt at Assumption, Sectionals; 

SWIMMING

Clinton at Districts, Dubuque Hemptstead, 12 p.m.; 

BOWLING

Clinton at Rose Bowl, 2 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Camanche, Imperial Lanes, 2 p.m.; 

 

