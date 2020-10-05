Tuesday, Oct. 6

BOYS GOLF

Fulton, Morrison at IHSA Regional (at Silver Ridge Golf Course in Oregon, Illinois), 8 a.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Morrison home meet, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Clinton at Davenport Central, 6:30 p.m.

Prince of Peace at Cedar Valley Christian, 7:15 p.m.

North Cedar at Northeast, 7:15 p.m.

Lisbon at Easton Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Central DeWitt at Bettendorf, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

GIRLS GOLF

Fulton, Morrison at IHSA Regional (at Silver Ridge Golf Course in Oregon, Illinois), 8 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8

CROSS COUNTRY

Clinton, Camanche, Prince of Peace, Northeast, Easton Valley at Central DeWitt Invitational, 4:45 p.m.

Morrison at Kewanee, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Burlington at Clinton, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Camanche at Durant, 6:15 p.m.

Northeast at Regina, 7:15 p.m.

Easton Valley at Marquette Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Central DeWitt at Davenport Central, 6:30 p.m.

Friday. Oct. 9

FOOTBALL

Clinton at North Scott, 7:15 p.m.

Maquoketa at Camanche, 7:15 p.m.

Wilton at Northeast, 7 p.m.

Easton Valley at Dunkerton, 7 p.m.

Marion at Central DeWitt, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10

VOLLEYBALL

Clinton at Bettendorf Invitational, 9 a.m.

Central DeWitt at Clear Creek Amana Invitational, 9 a.m.

