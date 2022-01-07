SATURDAY, JAN,. 8

HIGH SCHOOL

BOWLING

Bettendorf at Clinton High School, Plaza Bowl, 12 p.m.; Central DeWitt and Camanche at Louisa-Muscatine, Rose Bowl, 10 a.m.;

SWIMMING

Clinton at Dubuque Hempstead, 10 a.m.;

WRESTLING

Clinton at Linn-Marr High School, 9 a.m.; Central DeWitt at Morton High School, 9 a.m.; Camanche at Maquoketa Valley, 10 a.m.; Northeast home Invitational, 9 a.m.; Futon at Polo, 9 a.m.;

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Camanche at West Liberty3:15 p.m.;

BOYS BAKSETBALL

Camanche at West Liberty 4:30 p.m.; Fulton at Moline High School, 7 p.m.;

MONDAY, JAN. 10

HIGH SCHOOL

SWIMMING

Clinton High School at Sterling High School,4:30 p.m.;

BOWLING

Central deWitt at Davenport Central, Bowlmor Lanes, 6:30 p.m.; Marion at Camanche, Imperial Lanes, 4 p.m. ;

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fulton at Prince of Peace, 6 p.m.;

B OYS BASKETBALL

Easton Valley at Edgewood-Colesburg, 7:30 p.m.;

TUESDAY, JAN. 11

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Davenport West at Clinton High School, 6 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Davenport Central, 6 p.m.; Monticello at Camanche, 6 pm.; Cascade at Northeast, 6 p.m.; Marquette at Prince of Peace, 5:30 p.m.; Midland at Easton Valley, 6 p.m.;

BOYS BASKETBALL

Clinton High School at Davenport West, 7:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Davenport Central, 7:30 p.m.; Monticello at Camanche, 7:30 p.m.; Cascade at Northeast, 7:30 p.m.; Marquette at Prince of Peace, 7 p.m.; Midland at Easton Valley, 7:30 p.m.;

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12

HIGH SCHOOL

THURSDAY, JAN. 13

HIGH SCHOOL

SWIMMING

Clinton High School at Muscatine, 6 p.m.;

WRESTLING

Clinton and DeWittversus multiple schools at Davenport North, 6 p.m.; Camanche at West Branch, 6 p.m.; Northeast at Regina, 6 p.m.;

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Maquoketa at Central DeWitt, 6 p.m.;

BOYS BASKETBALL

Maquoketa at Central DeWitt, 7:30 p.m.;

FRIDAY, JAN. 14

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DAvenport Assumption at Clinton HIgh School, 6 p.m.; Pleasant Valley at Central DeWitt, 7:30 p.m.; Camanche at Wilton, 7:30 p.m.; North Cedar at Northeast, 6 p.m.; Cal-Wheat at Prince of Peace, 5:30 p.m.; Marquette at Easton Valley, 6 p.m.;

BOYS BASKETBALL

Davenport Assumption at Clinton High School, 7:30 p.m.; Central deWitt at Pleasant Valley, 7:30 p.m.; North Cedar at Northeast, 7:30 p.m.; Cal-Wheat at Prince of Peace, 7 p.m.; Marquette at EAston Valley, 7:30 p.m.

BOWLING

Davenport North at Central DeWitt, DeWitt Lanes, 4 p.m.;

WRESTLING

Camanche at Bettendorf High School, 4 p.m.;

SATURDAY, JAN. 15

HIGH SCHOOL

BOWLING

Multiple schools at Clinton High School, Plaza Bowl, 10 a.m./2 p.m.;

SWIMMING

Clinton at Burlington High School, 10 a.m.;

WRESTLING

Clinton at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 10 a.m.; Central dEWitt and Northeast at Cascade, 9:30 a.m.; Camanche at Bettendorf, 10 a.m.;

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Clinton at Maquoketa, 2 p,m.;

BOYS BASKETBALL

Clinton at Maquoketa, 3:30 p.m.; Camanche vs Wilton at Loras College, 12:30 p.m.;

Tags

Trending Video