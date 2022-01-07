SATURDAY, JAN,. 8
HIGH SCHOOL
BOWLING
Bettendorf at Clinton High School, Plaza Bowl, 12 p.m.; Central DeWitt and Camanche at Louisa-Muscatine, Rose Bowl, 10 a.m.;
SWIMMING
Clinton at Dubuque Hempstead, 10 a.m.;
WRESTLING
Clinton at Linn-Marr High School, 9 a.m.; Central DeWitt at Morton High School, 9 a.m.; Camanche at Maquoketa Valley, 10 a.m.; Northeast home Invitational, 9 a.m.; Futon at Polo, 9 a.m.;
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Camanche at West Liberty3:15 p.m.;
BOYS BAKSETBALL
Camanche at West Liberty 4:30 p.m.; Fulton at Moline High School, 7 p.m.;
MONDAY, JAN. 10
HIGH SCHOOL
SWIMMING
Clinton High School at Sterling High School,4:30 p.m.;
BOWLING
Central deWitt at Davenport Central, Bowlmor Lanes, 6:30 p.m.; Marion at Camanche, Imperial Lanes, 4 p.m. ;
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fulton at Prince of Peace, 6 p.m.;
B OYS BASKETBALL
Easton Valley at Edgewood-Colesburg, 7:30 p.m.;
TUESDAY, JAN. 11
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Davenport West at Clinton High School, 6 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Davenport Central, 6 p.m.; Monticello at Camanche, 6 pm.; Cascade at Northeast, 6 p.m.; Marquette at Prince of Peace, 5:30 p.m.; Midland at Easton Valley, 6 p.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Clinton High School at Davenport West, 7:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Davenport Central, 7:30 p.m.; Monticello at Camanche, 7:30 p.m.; Cascade at Northeast, 7:30 p.m.; Marquette at Prince of Peace, 7 p.m.; Midland at Easton Valley, 7:30 p.m.;
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12
HIGH SCHOOL
THURSDAY, JAN. 13
HIGH SCHOOL
SWIMMING
Clinton High School at Muscatine, 6 p.m.;
WRESTLING
Clinton and DeWittversus multiple schools at Davenport North, 6 p.m.; Camanche at West Branch, 6 p.m.; Northeast at Regina, 6 p.m.;
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Maquoketa at Central DeWitt, 6 p.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Maquoketa at Central DeWitt, 7:30 p.m.;
FRIDAY, JAN. 14
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DAvenport Assumption at Clinton HIgh School, 6 p.m.; Pleasant Valley at Central DeWitt, 7:30 p.m.; Camanche at Wilton, 7:30 p.m.; North Cedar at Northeast, 6 p.m.; Cal-Wheat at Prince of Peace, 5:30 p.m.; Marquette at Easton Valley, 6 p.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Davenport Assumption at Clinton High School, 7:30 p.m.; Central deWitt at Pleasant Valley, 7:30 p.m.; North Cedar at Northeast, 7:30 p.m.; Cal-Wheat at Prince of Peace, 7 p.m.; Marquette at EAston Valley, 7:30 p.m.
BOWLING
Davenport North at Central DeWitt, DeWitt Lanes, 4 p.m.;
WRESTLING
Camanche at Bettendorf High School, 4 p.m.;
SATURDAY, JAN. 15
HIGH SCHOOL
BOWLING
Multiple schools at Clinton High School, Plaza Bowl, 10 a.m./2 p.m.;
SWIMMING
Clinton at Burlington High School, 10 a.m.;
WRESTLING
Clinton at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 10 a.m.; Central dEWitt and Northeast at Cascade, 9:30 a.m.; Camanche at Bettendorf, 10 a.m.;
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clinton at Maquoketa, 2 p,m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Clinton at Maquoketa, 3:30 p.m.; Camanche vs Wilton at Loras College, 12:30 p.m.;
