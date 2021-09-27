TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
HIGH SCHOOL
GOLF
Clinton at Springbrook Coiuntry Club, 3:30 p.m.;
SOCCER
Galesburg Christian at Unity Christian, 4:30 p.m.;
CROSS COUNTRY
Clinton at Emeis Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.; Morrison at Bureau Valley, 4:30 p.m.;
SWIMMING
Clinton at Davenport Central, 6 p.m.; Morrison at Lasalle Peru, 5 p.m.;
VOLLEYBALL
Clinton at Davenport Assumption, 6:30 p.m.; Davenport Central at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.; North Cedar at Camanche High School, 7:15 p.m.; Northeast at Monticello, 7:15 p.m.; Calamus-Wheatland at Prince of Peace, 7 p.m.; Easton Valley at Cedar Valley Christian 7 p.m.; Fulton at Milledgeville, 7 p.m.; Galesburg Chrsitian at Unity Christian, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL
Morrison at Riverdale, 5 p.m.;
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
HIGH SCHOOL
GOLF
Clinton at Duck Creek Golf Course, 3:25 p.m.;
CROSS COUNTRY
Clinton , Prince of Peace, Easton valley at Western Dubuque High School, 4:15 p..m.;
SWIMMING
Morrison at Byron, 5 p.m.;
VOLLEYBALL
Camanche at Northeast High School, 7:15 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Easton valley, 7 p.m.; Unity Christian at Faith Christian, 5:30 p.m.;
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1
HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL
Clinton at Fort Madison High School, 7:30 p.m.; Maquoketa at Central DeWitt, 7:15 p.m.; Monticello at Camanche, 7:30 p.m.; Northeast at West Liberty, 7 p.m; Easton Valley at Calamus-Wheatland, 7 p.m.; Fulton at Stockton, 7 p.m.; Rockridge at Morrison, 7 p.m.;
VOLLEYBALL
Unity Christian at Rivermont Collegiate, 6 p.m.;
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2
HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL
Camanche, Prince of Peace at Northeast Tournament, 9 a.m.; Fulton at Sterling Invitational, 8:30 a.m.;
SWIMMING
Morrison at United Township Sprints, 10 a.m.;
MONDAY, OCTOBER 4
HIGH SCHOOL
SWIMMING
Clinton at Morrison High School, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Prince of Peace, Easton Valley at Bellevue Country Club, 4:15 p.m.;
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 5
HIGH SCHOOL
GOLF
Clinton, Central DeWitt at Burlington Country Club, District Golf, 10 a.m.;
VOLLEYBALL
Davenport Central at Clinton High School, 6:30 p.m.; Bettendorf at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.; Cedar Valley Christian at Prince of Peace 7 p.m.; Easton Valley at Lisbon, 7 p.m.; Fultona t Forreston, 7 p.m.;
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 6
HIGH SCHOOL
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7
HIGH SCHOOL
CROSS COUNTRY
Clinton, Central DeWitt, Camanche, Northeast, Prince of Peace, Easton Valley at Grace Lutheran Camp, 4 p.m.;
SWIMMING
Clinton at Burlington, 6 p.m.;
VOLLEYBALL
Muscatine at Clinton High School, 6:30 p.m.; Durant at Camanche, 7 :15 p.m.; Regina at Northeast, 7:15 p.m.; Marquette at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.;
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8
HIGH SCHOOL
GOLF
IHSA State Golf Meet
FOOTBALL
North Scott at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Vinton Shellsburg, 7:15 p.m.; Camanche at Northeast, 7:30 p.m.; Edgewood Colesburg at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.; Forreston at Fulton, 7 p.m.;
