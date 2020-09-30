Wednesday, Sept. 30

No scheduled events.

Thursday, Oct. 1

BOYS GOLF

Clinton, Central DeWitt, Davenport North at triangular (at Springbrook Country Club in DeWitt), 3:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Clinton, Prince of Peace, Easton Valley, Central DeWitt at Western Dubuque Invitational, CANCELLED

Morrison at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Clinton at Assumption, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Morrison at Byron, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Northeast at Camanche, 7:15 p.m.

Easton Valley at Prince of Peace, 7:15 p.m.

Maquoketa at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 2

FOOTBALL

Monticello at Camanche, 7:15 p.m.

Cascade at Northeast, 7 p.m.

Don Bosco Catholic at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.

Central DeWitt vs. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic (at Loras College), 7:15 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Newman at Morrison, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday. Oct. 3

CROSS COUNTRY

Camanche at varsity invitational (at Wartburg College), 10:45 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Camanche, Prince of Peace at Northeast Invitational, 9 a.m.

