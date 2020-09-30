Wednesday, Sept. 30
No scheduled events.
Thursday, Oct. 1
BOYS GOLF
Clinton, Central DeWitt, Davenport North at triangular (at Springbrook Country Club in DeWitt), 3:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Clinton, Prince of Peace, Easton Valley, Central DeWitt at Western Dubuque Invitational, CANCELLED
Morrison at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Clinton at Assumption, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Morrison at Byron, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Northeast at Camanche, 7:15 p.m.
Easton Valley at Prince of Peace, 7:15 p.m.
Maquoketa at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 2
FOOTBALL
Monticello at Camanche, 7:15 p.m.
Cascade at Northeast, 7 p.m.
Don Bosco Catholic at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.
Central DeWitt vs. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic (at Loras College), 7:15 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Newman at Morrison, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday. Oct. 3
CROSS COUNTRY
Camanche at varsity invitational (at Wartburg College), 10:45 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Camanche, Prince of Peace at Northeast Invitational, 9 a.m.
