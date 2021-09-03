In the area
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL
Davenport Central at Clinton High School, 7:30 p.m.; Camanche High School at Central DeWitt High School, 7 p.m.; Northeast High School at Wilton, 7 p.m.; Central Elkader at Easton Valley High School, 7 p.m.; East Dubuque at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.; Kewanee at Morrison High School 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
HIGH SCHOOL
Clinton High School Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,
CROSS COUNRTY
Morrison High School at Oregon, 9 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Clinton High School at Cedar Rapids Washington Invitational, 9 a.m.
GOLF
Fulton High School at Pearl City Invitational, 8 a.m.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
HIGH SCHOOL
LABOR DAY
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
HIGH SCHOOL
CROSS COUNTRY
Central DeWitt High School, Camanche High School, Northeast High School, at Tipton High School, 5 p.m.; Easton Valley at Springville High School 4:45 p.m.;
GOLF
Clinton High School at Fyre Lake Golf Club, 1 p.m.; Polo at Fulton High School, 4 p.m.
SWIMMING
Clinton High School at Davenport West High School, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Clinton High School at Central DeWitt High School, 6:30 p.m.; Eastland at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
HIGH SCHOOL
GOLF
Morrison High School at St. Bede/Mendota, 4 p.m.
