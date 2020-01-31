SATURDAY, FEB. 1
HIGH SCHOOL
WRESTLING
Clinton High School at Bettendorf, MAC Tournament, 9 a.m.; Camanche High School, Northeast High School at Tipton, RVC Tournament, 10 a.m.; Central DeWitt at West Delaware, WaMaC Tournament, 10 a.m.;
BOWLING
Clinton High School, Camanche High School, Central DeWitt at Big River Bowling, 12 p.m.;
MONDAY, FEB. 3
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rockridge at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, FEB. 4
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clinton High School at Bettendorf, 7:30 p.m.; Camanche High School at Bellevue, 6 p.m.; Northeast High School at monticello, 6:30 p.m.; Easton Valley at Prince of Peace, 6 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Maquoketa, 6 p.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bettendorf at Clinton High School, 7:30 p.m.; Camanche High School at Bellevue, 8 p.m.; Northeast High School at Monticello, 8:15 p.m.; Easton Valley at Prince of Peace, 7:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Maquoketa, 7:30 p.m.; Fulton High School at Alleman, 7:30 p.m.;
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fulton High School at Bureau Valley, 7 p.m.;
THURSDAY, FEB. 6
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rivermont Collegiate at Easton Valley, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rivermont Collegiate at Easton Valley, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, FEB. 7
HIGH SCHOOL
BOWLING
Camanche High School at Cascade, 4 p.m.; Vinton Shellsburg at Central DeWitt, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Davenport North at Clinton High School, 6 p.m.; Anamosa at Camanche High School, 6 p.m.; Bellevue at Northeast High School, 6 p.m.; Marquette Catholic at Prince of Peace, Homecoming, 6 p.m.; Easton Valley at Midland, 6 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Marion High School, 7:30 p.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Davenport North at Clinton High School, 7:30 p.m.; Anamosa at Camanche High School, 7:30 p.m.; Bellevue at Northeast High School, 7:30 p.m.; Marquette Catholic at Prince of Peace, Homecoming, 7:30 p.m.; Easton Valley at Midland, 7:30 p.m.; Marion High School at Central Dewitt, 7:30 p.m.; Sherrard at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.;
