Tuesday, Sept. 15
CROSS COUNTRY
Bettendorf, Camanche, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Maquoketa, North Scott, Clinton at varsity invitational (at Scott County Park), 4:30 p.m.
Bellevue, Calamus Wheatland, Easton Valley, Marquette Catholic, Midland, Northeast, North Cedar, Tipton, West Liberty, Prince of Peace at varsity meet (at Little Bear Country Club), 4:30 p.m.
Central DeWitt at varsity invitational (at Glynns Creek Golf Course), 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Fulton vs. Amboy (at Fulton Country Club), 4 p.m.
Morrison vs. Riverdale (at Deer Valley Golf Club), 4 p.m.
Davenport North, North Scott, Central DeWitt at triangular (at Duck Creek Golf Course), 3:15 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Clinton, Central DeWitt at Davenport North, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Davenport West at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Camanche at Anamosa, 7:15 p.m.
Marquette Catholic at Northeast, 7 p.m.
Easton Valley at Alburnett, 7 p.m.
Davenport North at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Thursday, Sept. 17
BOYS GOLF
Burlington, Central DeWitt, Assumption, Davenport North, Davenport West, Muscatine, North Scott, Ottumwa, Pleasant Valley at varsity invitational (at Valley Oaks Golf Club, rescheduled from Sept. 10), 10 a.m.
Fulton, Morrison, St. Bede at triangular (at Deer Valley Golf Course), 4 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Anamosa, Beckman Catholic, Benton, Calamus Wheatland, Cascade, Clear Creek Amana, Wahlert Catholic, Durant, East Dubuque, Maquoketa, Maquoketa Valley, Midland, Monticello, Regina, Shullburg, Prince of Peace at varsity invitational (at Fillmore Fairways Golf Course), 4:50 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Rockford Christian at Morrison, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
West Liberty at Camanche, 7:15 p.m.
West Branch at Northeast, 7:15 p.m.
Midland at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.
Friday. Sept. 18
FOOTBALL
Marion at Clinton, 7:15 p.m.
Camanche at Anamosa, 7 p.m.
Durant at Northeast, CANCELED
Easton Valley at Springville, 7 p.m.
Assumption at Central DeWitt, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 19
VOLLEYBALL
Camanche, Jefferson, Central DeWitt, Assumption, Davenport Central, Dubuque Senior, Wahlert Catholic, Muscatine, Prince of Peace, Solon, Wilton at Clinton varsity invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Belle Plaine, Cascade, Cedar Valley Christian, Central City, Jesup, North Cedar, Easton Valley at Springville Tournament, 9 a.m.
BOYS GOLF
Fulton at Wayne Brinkmeier Meet (at Byron Hills Golf Club), 8:30 a.m.
Morrison at Riverdale, 8:30 a.m.
