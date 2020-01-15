THURSDAY, JAN. 16
HIGH SCHOOL
SWIMMING
Clinton High School at Bettendorf, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Clinton High School at Davenport Central, 6 p.m.; Camanche High School at West Liberty, 5:30 p.m.; Multiple schools at Northeast High School, 5:30 p.m.Double duals at Central DeWitt, 6 p.m.; Morrison, Fulton at Kewanee High School, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Riverdale at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.; Camanche High School at Wilton, 6 p.m.; North Cedar at Northeast High School, 6 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Marquette Catholic, 6 p.m.; Midland at Easton Valley, 6 p.m.; West Delaware at Central Dewitt, 7:30 p.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Camanche High School at Wilton, 7:30 p.m.; north Cedar at Northeast High School, 7:30 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Marquette Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Midland at Easton Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at West Delaware, 7:30 p.m.; Rockridge at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.;
FRIDAY, JAN. 17
HIGH SCHOOL
WRESTLING
Camanche High School at Bettendorf, 4 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Davenport West at Clinton High School, 7:30 p.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Clinton High School at Davenport West, 7:30 p.m.;
BOWLING
West Delaware at Central DeWitt, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN, 18
HIGH SCHOOL
BOWLING
Multiple schools at Clinton High School, 10 a.m., Plaza Bowl
WRESTLING
Clinton High School at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 10 am.; Camanche High School, Northeast High School at Bettendorf Invite, 9 a.m.; Central DeWitt at Cascade 9 a.m.;
SWIMMING
Clinton High School at Burlington Invite, 10 a.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clinton High School at Maquoketa, 2 p.m.; West Liberty at Northeast High School, 4:30 p.m.; Iowa City Liberty at Central DeWitt, 3 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Clinton High School at Maquoketa, 3:30 p.m.; Camanche at West Branch at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 4 p.m.; West Liberty at Northeast High School, 6 p.m.; Fulton High School at Kewanee, 9 a.m.;
