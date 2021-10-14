FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15

HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL

Clinton at Mount Pleasant, 7:30 p.m; Mount Vernon at Central DeWitt High School, 7:15 p.m.; Tipton at Camanche High School, 7 p.m.; Monticello at Northeast High School, 7 p.m; Easton Valley at Kee, 7 p.m.; Fulton at Pearl City (Eastland High School), 7 p.m.;

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL

Prince of Peace, Eastion Valley at TRC Tournament, Calamus-Wheatland, 10 a.m.;

MONDAY, OCTOBER 18

HIGH SCHOOL

SWIMMING

Clinton at Morrison High School, 5 p.m.;

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 19

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL

Milledgeville at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.;

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 20

HIGH SCHOOL

CROSS COUNTRY

Central DeWitt and Clinton at State Qualifying Meet

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21

HIGH SCHOOL

CROSS COUNTRY

Camanche, Northeast, Prince of Peace, Easton Valley state qualifying meets

VOLLEYBALL

Fulton at Amboy High School, 7 p.m.;

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22

HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL

Iowa City LIberty at Clinton High School, 7:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Benton Community, 7:15 p.m.; Dakota at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.;

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL

Fulton at Fall Classic, Stillman Valley High School, 8 a.m.;

Tags

Trending Video