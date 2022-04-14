FRIDAY, APRIL 15
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS SOCCER
Central DeWitt at West Liberty, 6:30 p.m.;
SATURDAY, APRIL 16
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TRACK
Camanche at Iowa City West, 10:30 a.m.;
BOYS TRACK
Camanche at Iowa City WEst, 10:30 a.m.;
MONDAY, APRIL 18
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF
North Cedar at Camanche, Valley Oaks, 4 p.m.; Northeast at Bellevue Golf Club, 4 p.m.;
BOYS GOLF
Camanche at North Cedar, 3-30 Golf, 4 p.m.; Bellevue at Northeast, PLum River, 4 p.m.;
BOYS SOCCER
Davenport West at Clinton High School, 5 p.m.; Bettendorf at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.; Prince of Peace/Northeast at Tipton, 6:30 p.m.;
GIRLS SOCCER
Central DeWitt at Western Dubuque, 7 p.m.; Mortheast at Tipton, 5 p.m.;
BOYS TENNIS
Dacenport Central at Camanche, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS TRACK
Multiple Schools (Camanche) at Central DeWitt, 4 p.m.;
BOYS TRACK
Multiple Schools (Camanche) at Central DeWitt, 4 p.m.;
BASEBALL
Forreston at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Fulton at Prophetstown, 4:30 p.m.;
TUESDAY, APRIL 19
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TENNIS
Clinton at Davenport Central, 4 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Bettendorf, 4 p.m.;
BOYS TENNIS
Davenport Central at Clinton, 4 p.m.; Bettendorf at Central DeWitt, 4 p.m.; Maquoketa at Camanche, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS TRACK
Clinton at Fulton High School, 4 p.m.; Northeast at Tipton, 4:30 p.m.;
BOYS TRACK
Multiple Schools (Camanche, Central DeWitt, Northeast, POP) at Clinton High School, 4 p.m.; Fulton at Lena-Winslow, 4 p.m.l
GIRLS SOCCER
Clinton at North Scott, 6:30 p.m.; Pleasant Valley at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.;
BASEBALL
Fulton at Galena, 4:30 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Fulton at Galena, 4:#0 p.m.;
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF
Clinton at Emeis Golf Course, 9 a.m.; Central DeWitt, Northeast at Maquoketa Country Club, 12 p.m.;
THURSDAY, APRIL 21
HIGH SCHOOL
GOLF
Clinton at Glynns Creek Golf Course, 12 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Glynns Creek Golf course, 12 p.m.; Prince of Peae at Cal-Wheat, Wapsi Oaks Country Club, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS TENNIS
Pleasant Valley at Clinton High School, 4 p.m.; Davenport Central at Central DeWitt, 4 p.m.;
BOYS TENNIS
Clinton High Shcool at Pleasant Valley, 4 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Davenport Central, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS TRACK
Clinton, DeWitt at Bettendorf High School, 4 p.m.; Camanche, POP at Bellevue, 4:30 p.m.; Northeast at Durant, 4:30 p.m.;
BOYS TRACK
Clinton, DeWitt at Bettendorf High School, 4 p.m.; Camanche, POP at Bellevue, 4:30 p.m.; Northeast at Durant, 4:#0 p.m.;
BOYS SOCCER
North Scott at Clinton HIgh School, 6:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at PLeasant Valley, 7 p.m.;
BASEBALL
Galena at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Galena at GFulton, 4:30 p.m.;
FRIDAY, APRIL 22
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF
Camancbhe, Northeast , POP at Valley Oaks,
BOYS GOLF
Camanche, Northeast, POP at Valley Oaks
GIRLS tRACK
Camanche at Waverly Shell Rock, 4 p.m.; Fulton at Oregon, 4 p.m.;
BOYS TrACK
Fulton at Oregon, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS SOCCER
Mid-Prairie at Northeast, 5 p.m.;
BOYS SOCCER
Mid-Prairie at Prince of Peace/Northeast, 6:30 p.m.;
SATURDAY, APRIL 23
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TENNIS
Multiple Schools (Camanche) at Clinton High SChool, 9 a.m.;
BOYS TENNIS
Multiple schools at Camanche High School, 9 a.m.;
MONDAY, APRIL 25
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF
Central DeWitt at Thunder Hills Golf and Country Club, 9:30 a.m.; Camanche at Northeast, Plum River Golf Course, 3 p.m.; Prince of Peace at North Linn, Three Elms Golf Course, 4 p.m.;
BOYS GOLF
Northeast at Camanche, Valley Oaks, 4 p.m.; Prince of Peace at North Linn, Three Elms Golf Course, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS SOCCER
Clinton at MArquette Catholic, 3:45 p.m.;
GIRLS TRACK
Clinton at Central DeWitt High SChool, 4 p.m.; Multiple Schools (Camanche, POP ) at Northeast, 4:30 p.m.;
BOYS TRACK
Clinton at Muscatine High School, 4:30 p.m.; Multiple Schools (Camanche, POP) at Northeast, 4:30 p.m.;
BOYS SOCCER
Clinton at Marquette Catholic, 5:15 p.m.; Anamosa at Central DeWitt High School, 5 p.m.;
BASEBALL
Milledgeville at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Milledgeville at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;
TUESDAY, APRIL 26
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF
Clinton, Central DeWitt, Northeast at Sprinbrook Country Club, 9 a.m.; Alburnett at POP, Valley Oaks, 4 p.m.;
BOYS GOLF
Camanche at West Liberty Country Club, 12 p.m.; Alburnett at POP, Valley Oaks, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS TENNIS
Central DeWitt at Clinton High School, 4 p.m.;
BOYS TENNIS
Clinton at Central DeWitt High School, 4 p.m.; Camanche at Maquoketa, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS SOCCER
Bettendorf at Clinton High School, 6:30 p.m. davenport North at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.;
GIRLS TRACK
Fulton at Alleman, Augustana College, 4 p.m.;
BOYS TRACK
Fulton at Forreston, 4 p.m.;
BASEBALL
Fulton at Scales Mound, 4:30 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Fulton at Scales Mound, 4:30 p.m.;
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27
HIGH SCHOOL
TRACK
Drake Relays
BOYS GOLF
Northeast at Mqaquoketa High School, 12 p.m.;
THURSDAY, APRIL 28
HIGH SCHOOL
TRACK
Drake Relays
GIRLS TRACK
Northeast at Cascade, 4:15 p.m.;
BOYS TRACK
Northeast at Cascade, 4:15 p.m.;
GIRLS TENNIS
Clinton at North Scott High School, 4 pm.; Davenport Assumption at Central DeWitt, 4 p.m.;
BOYS TENNIs
North Scott at Clinton High School, 4 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Davenport Assumption, 4 p.m.;
SOCCER
Clinton at BEttendorf High School, 7 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Davenport North, 4:30 p.m.; Anamosa at Northeast, 5 p.m.;
BASEBALL
Scales Mound at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Scales Mound at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;
FRIDAY, APRIL 29
HIGH SCHOOL
TRACK
Drake Relays
GIRLS TRACK
Prince of Peae at West Liberty, 4 p.m.;
BOYS TRACK
Prince of Peace at West LIberty, 3 p.m.;
GIRLS GOLF
Clinton at Palmer Hills, 2:45 p.m.; Camanche at Wahkonsa Golf Course, 12 p.m.;
GIRLS SOCCER
Central Dewitt at Dubquue Hempstead, 4:15 p.m.; Northeast at West Branch, 7 p.m.;
BOYS TENNIS
Marion at Camanche, 4 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Neman at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;
BASEBALL
Newman at Fulton, 4:#0 p.m.;
SATURDAY, APRIL 30
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS TENNIS
Multiple Schools (Camanche) at Clinton High SChool, 9 a.m.;
SOFTBALL
Fulton at Polo, 12:30 p.m.;
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.