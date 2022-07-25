Tuesday, July 26

LUMBERKINGS

Clinton LumberKings @ Rex Baseball, 5:30 p.m.;

Wednesday, July 27

LUMBERKINGS

Clinton LumberKings @ Rex Baseball, 5:30 p.m.;

Thursday, July 28 

LUMBERKINGS

Clinton LumberKings @ Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.;

Friday, July 29

LUMBERKINGS

Clinton LumberKings @ Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.;

Saturday, July 30

LUMBERKINGS 

Clinton LumberKings vs. Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 6:30 p.m.;

Sunday, July 31

LUMBERKINGS

Clinton LumberKings vs. Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.;

Monday, August 1

Clinton LumberKings vs. Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.;

