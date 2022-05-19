FRIDAY, MAY 20

HIGH SCHOOL

IOWA STATE TRACK MEET, DRAKE STADIUM, DES MOINES

ILLINOIS GIRLS STATE TRACK MEET, CHAMPAIGN

SATURDAY, MAY 21

HIGH SCHOOL 

IOWA STATE TRACK MEET, DRAKE STADIUM, DES MOINES

ILLINOIS GIRLS STATE TRACK MEET, CHAMPAIGN

MONDAY, MAY 23

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Clinton at Dubuque Hempstead, 3:30 p.m.;Camanche at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m. ;  Northeast at Cascade, 7 p.m.; Alburnett at Easton VAlley, doubleheader, 5 p.m.; 

SOFTBALL

Camanche at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.; Northeast at Cascade, 7 p.m.; Alburnett at Easton Valley, doubleheader, 5 p.m.; 

TUESDAY, MAY 24

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Clinton at Maquoketa, doubleheader, 5:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Cascade, 7 p.m.; Camanche at Monticello, 7 p.m.; Anamosa at Northeast, 7 p.m.; 

BASEBALL

Central DeWitt at Solon, 7 p.m.; Camanche at Monticello , 7 p.m.; Anamosa at Northeast, 7 p.m.; 

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Central DeWitt at Northeast, 7 p.m.;  Bellevue to Camanche, 7 p.m.; 

SOFTBALL

Bellevue at Camanche High School, 7 p.m.; 

THURSDAY, MAY 26

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Clinton at Iowa City High, 7 p.m.; Durant at Camanche, 7 p.m.; West Branch at Northeast, 7 p.m.;  Edgewood Colesburg at Prince of Peace, NelsonCorp Field, 5 p.m.; Easton Valley at Calamus-Wheatland, doubleheader, 5 p.m.; 

SOFTBALL

Durant at Camanche, 7 p.m.; West Branch at Northeast, 7 p.m.; Easton Valley at Calamus-Wheatland, doubleheader, 5 p.m.; 

FRIDAY, MAY27

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Clinton at Fort Dodge, 4 p.m.; Clinton at Sioux City East, 8 p.m.; Keokuk at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.; Easton Valley at Anamosa, 5 p.m.; 

SOFTBALL

Clinton at Northeast, 6:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Wilton, doubleheader, 5 p.m.; Easton Valley at Anamosa, 5 p.m.; 

SATURDAY, MAY 28

HIGH SCHOOL 

SOFTBALL

Central DeWitt, Northeast at Cedar Rapids Jefferson Classic, 10:30 a.m.; 

