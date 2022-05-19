FRIDAY, MAY 20
HIGH SCHOOL
IOWA STATE TRACK MEET, DRAKE STADIUM, DES MOINES
ILLINOIS GIRLS STATE TRACK MEET, CHAMPAIGN
SATURDAY, MAY 21
HIGH SCHOOL
IOWA STATE TRACK MEET, DRAKE STADIUM, DES MOINES
ILLINOIS GIRLS STATE TRACK MEET, CHAMPAIGN
MONDAY, MAY 23
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Clinton at Dubuque Hempstead, 3:30 p.m.;Camanche at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m. ; Northeast at Cascade, 7 p.m.; Alburnett at Easton VAlley, doubleheader, 5 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Camanche at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.; Northeast at Cascade, 7 p.m.; Alburnett at Easton Valley, doubleheader, 5 p.m.;
TUESDAY, MAY 24
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
Clinton at Maquoketa, doubleheader, 5:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Cascade, 7 p.m.; Camanche at Monticello, 7 p.m.; Anamosa at Northeast, 7 p.m.;
BASEBALL
Central DeWitt at Solon, 7 p.m.; Camanche at Monticello , 7 p.m.; Anamosa at Northeast, 7 p.m.;
WEDNESDAY, MAY 25
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Central DeWitt at Northeast, 7 p.m.; Bellevue to Camanche, 7 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Bellevue at Camanche High School, 7 p.m.;
THURSDAY, MAY 26
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Clinton at Iowa City High, 7 p.m.; Durant at Camanche, 7 p.m.; West Branch at Northeast, 7 p.m.; Edgewood Colesburg at Prince of Peace, NelsonCorp Field, 5 p.m.; Easton Valley at Calamus-Wheatland, doubleheader, 5 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Durant at Camanche, 7 p.m.; West Branch at Northeast, 7 p.m.; Easton Valley at Calamus-Wheatland, doubleheader, 5 p.m.;
FRIDAY, MAY27
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Clinton at Fort Dodge, 4 p.m.; Clinton at Sioux City East, 8 p.m.; Keokuk at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.; Easton Valley at Anamosa, 5 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Clinton at Northeast, 6:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Wilton, doubleheader, 5 p.m.; Easton Valley at Anamosa, 5 p.m.;
SATURDAY, MAY 28
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
Central DeWitt, Northeast at Cedar Rapids Jefferson Classic, 10:30 a.m.;
