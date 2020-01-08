THURSDAY, JAN. 9

HIGH SCHOOL

WRESTLING

Multiple Schools at Camanche High School, 5:30 p.m.; Mount Vernon at Central DeWitt, 6 p.m.; Fulton High School at Orion, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Clinton High School at Davenport North High School

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Orion High School at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.;

FRIDAY, JAN. 10

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Clinton High School at Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m.; Camanche High School at Anamosa, 6 p.m.; Northeast High School at Bellevue, 6 p.m.; Lisbon at Prince of Peace, 6 p.m.; Easton Valley vs Warren at West Carroll, 4:30 p.m.; Marion at Central DeWitt High School, 7:30 p.m.; Fulton at West Carroll,

BOYS BASKETBALL

Clinton High School at Pleasant Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Camanche High School at Anamosa, 7:30 p.m.; Northeast High School at Bellevue, 7:30 p.m.; Lisbon at Prince of Peace, 7:30 p.m.; Prince of Peace vs Freeport - Aquin at West Carroll, 11:30 a.m.; Central Dewitt at Marion, 7:30 p.m.; Fulton at Orion High School, 7 p.m.;

SATURDAY, JAN. 11

HIGH SCHOOL

WRESTLING

Clinton High School at Linn-Mar Invitational, 9 a.m.; Camanche High School at Polo Invitational, 9 a.m.; Multiple schools at Northeast Invite, 9:30 a.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Camanche vs. Mineral Point at Loras College, 2 p.m.; Easton Valley vs Newman Catholic at West Carroll, 7 p.m.;

BOYS SWIMMING

Clinton High School at Dubuque Hempstead, 10 a.m.

BOWLING

Davenport Central at Plaza Bowl, 12 p.m.

