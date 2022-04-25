TUESDAY, APRIL 26
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF
Clinton, Central DeWitt, Northeast at Sprinbrook Country Club, 9 a.m.; Alburnett at POP, Valley Oaks, 4 p.m.;
BOYS GOLF
Camanche at West Liberty Country Club, 12 p.m.; Alburnett at POP, Valley Oaks, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS TENNIS
Central DeWitt at Clinton High School, 4 p.m.;
BOYS TENNIS
Clinton at Central DeWitt High School, 4 p.m.; Camanche at Maquoketa, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS SOCCER
Bettendorf at Clinton High School, 6:30 p.m. davenport North at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.;
GIRLS TRACK
Fulton at Alleman, Augustana College, 4 p.m.;
BOYS TRACK
Fulton at Forreston, 4 p.m.;
BASEBALL
Fulton at Scales Mound, 4:30 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Fulton at Scales Mound, 4:30 p.m.;
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27
HIGH SCHOOL
TRACK
Drake Relays
BOYS GOLF
Northeast at Mqaquoketa High School, 12 p.m.;
THURSDAY, APRIL 28
HIGH SCHOOL
TRACK
Drake Relays
GIRLS TRACK
Northeast at Cascade, 4:15 p.m.;
BOYS TRACK
Northeast at Cascade, 4:15 p.m.;
GIRLS TENNIS
Clinton at North Scott High School, 4 pm.; Davenport Assumption at Central DeWitt, 4 p.m.;
BOYS TENNIs
North Scott at Clinton High School, 4 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Davenport Assumption, 4 p.m.;
SOCCER
Clinton at BEttendorf High School, 7 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Davenport North, 4:30 p.m.; Anamosa at Northeast, 5 p.m.;
BASEBALL
Scales Mound at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Scales Mound at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;
FRIDAY, APRIL 29
HIGH SCHOOL
TRACK
Drake Relays
GIRLS TRACK
Prince of Peae at West Liberty, 4 p.m.;
BOYS TRACK
Prince of Peace at West LIberty, 3 p.m.;
GIRLS GOLF
Clinton at Palmer Hills, 2:45 p.m.; Camanche at Wahkonsa Golf Course, 12 p.m.;
GIRLS SOCCER
Central Dewitt at Dubquue Hempstead, 4:15 p.m.; Northeast at West Branch, 7 p.m.;
BOYS TENNIS
Marion at Camanche, 4 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Neman at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;
BASEBALL
Newman at Fulton, 4:#0 p.m.;
SATURDAY, APRIL 30
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS TENNIS
Multiple Schools (Camanche) at Clinton High SChool, 9 a.m.;
SOFTBALL
Fulton at Polo, 12:30 p.m.;
