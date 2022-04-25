TUESDAY, APRIL 26

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF

Clinton, Central DeWitt, Northeast at Sprinbrook Country Club, 9 a.m.; Alburnett at POP, Valley Oaks, 4 p.m.; 

BOYS GOLF

Camanche at West Liberty Country Club, 12 p.m.; Alburnett at POP, Valley Oaks, 4 p.m.; 

GIRLS TENNIS

Central DeWitt at Clinton High School, 4 p.m.;

BOYS TENNIS

Clinton at Central DeWitt High School, 4 p.m.; Camanche at Maquoketa, 4 p.m.; 

GIRLS SOCCER

Bettendorf at Clinton High School, 6:30 p.m. davenport North at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.; 

GIRLS TRACK

Fulton at Alleman, Augustana College, 4 p.m.; 

BOYS TRACK

Fulton at Forreston, 4 p.m.; 

BASEBALL

Fulton at Scales Mound, 4:30 p.m.; 

SOFTBALL

Fulton at Scales Mound, 4:30 p.m.; 

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27

HIGH SCHOOL

TRACK

Drake Relays

BOYS GOLF

Northeast at Mqaquoketa High School, 12 p.m.; 

 

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

HIGH SCHOOL

TRACK

Drake Relays

GIRLS TRACK

Northeast at Cascade, 4:15 p.m.; 

BOYS TRACK

Northeast at Cascade, 4:15 p.m.; 

GIRLS TENNIS

Clinton at North Scott High School, 4 pm.; Davenport Assumption at Central DeWitt, 4 p.m.; 

BOYS TENNIs

North Scott at Clinton High School, 4 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Davenport Assumption, 4 p.m.; 

SOCCER

Clinton at BEttendorf High School, 7 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Davenport North, 4:30 p.m.; Anamosa at Northeast, 5 p.m.; 

BASEBALL

Scales Mound at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.; 

SOFTBALL

Scales Mound at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.; 

 

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

HIGH SCHOOL

TRACK

Drake Relays

GIRLS TRACK

Prince of Peae at West Liberty, 4 p.m.; 

BOYS TRACK

Prince of Peace at West LIberty, 3 p.m.; 

GIRLS GOLF

Clinton at Palmer Hills, 2:45 p.m.; Camanche at Wahkonsa Golf Course, 12 p.m.; 

GIRLS SOCCER

Central Dewitt at Dubquue Hempstead, 4:15 p.m.; Northeast at West Branch, 7 p.m.; 

BOYS TENNIS

Marion at Camanche, 4 p.m.; 

SOFTBALL

Neman at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.; 

BASEBALL

Newman at Fulton, 4:#0 p.m.; 

 

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS TENNIS

Multiple Schools (Camanche) at Clinton High SChool, 9 a.m.; 

SOFTBALL

Fulton at Polo, 12:30 p.m.; 

