Tuesday, July 5

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Clinton vs. Davenport West, 7 p.m.; 

BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Camanche @ Durant, 5:30 p.m.; Midland @ Easton Valley, 7 p.m.;

SOFTBALL

Central DeWitt @ Davenport Central, 3 p.m. doubleheader; 

LUMBERKINGS

Clinton LumberKings vs. Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.;

Wednesday, July 6

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Central DeWitt @ Dubuque Senior, 3:30 p.m. doubleheader; Clinton vs. Assumption, 5 p.m. doubleheader;

SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

Northeast vs. West Delaware, 7 p.m.; Camanche @ Louisa-Muscatine, 7 p.m.; 

Thursday, July 7

SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

Clinton @ Central DeWitt, 7 p.m.;

LUMBERKINGS

Clinton LumberKings vs. Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 6:30 p.m.;

Friday, July 8, 

BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Clinton @ Iowa City Liberty, 7 p.m.; Central DeWitt @ Center Point-Urbana, 7 p.m.;

LUMBERKINGS

Clinton LumberKings vs. Quincy Gems, 6:30 p.m.;

