Tuesday, June 28

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Prince of Peace @ Edgewood-Colesburg, 7 p.m.; Camanche @ Tipton, 7 p.m.; Northeast @ Wilton, 7 p.m.; Central DeWitt vs. West Delaware, 7 p.m.; Clinton vs. Prairie, 7 p.m.; 

SOFTBALL

Northeast @ Wilton, 7 p.m.; 

Wednesday, June 29

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Camanche @ Bettendorf, 7 p.m.; Northeast @ Calamus-Wheatland, 7 p.m.;

SOFTBALL

Northeast @ Calamus-Wheatland, 6:30 p.m.;

LUMBERKINGS

Clinton LumberKings @ Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.;

Thursday, June 30

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Central DeWitt @ Pleasant Valley, 5 p.m. doubleheader; Clinton vs. Bettendorf, 5 p.m. doubleheader; 

SOFTBALL

Central DeWitt vs. Muscatine, 5 p.m. doubleheader; Clinton vs. Davenport Central, 5 p.m. doubleheader; 

LUMBERKINGS

Clinton LumberKings @ Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.;

Friday, July 1

HIGH SCHOOL 

BASEBALL

Central DeWitt @ South Tama, 7 p.m.; Clinton @ North Scott, 7 p.m.;

LUMBERKINGS

Clinton LumberKings @ Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.;

Saturday, July 2

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Clinton vs. Independence, 11 a.m.;

LUMBERKINGS

Clinton LumberKings @ Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.;

Sunday, July 3

LUMBERKINGS

Clinton LumberKings @ Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.;

 

