IN THE AREA
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10
FOOTBALL
Easton Valley versus St. Mary's, Remsen at the UNI-Dome, state semifinals, 1 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOV. 13
FOOTBALL
Fulton at Lena-Winslow, state quarterfinals, 1 p.m.
Donald Foster of Morrison; died November 4, 2021. Services arranged by Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Morrison. www.bosmarenkes.com
Elizabeth (Betty) McDonald-Grindley, age 85, passed away on October 26, 2021 in a nursing facility in Coralville, Iowa, after battling breast cancer and Alzheimer's. For the complete obituary go to https://GayandCiha.com
