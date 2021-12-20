TUESDAY, DEC. 21

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Clinton at Davenport North High School, 6 p.m.; Muscatine at Central Dewitt High School, 6 p.m.; Camanche at West Branch High School, 6 p.m.; Mid-Prairie at Northeast High School, 6 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Easton Valley High School, 6 p.m.;

BOYS BASKETBALL

Clinton at Davenport North High School, 6 p.m.; Muscatine at Central DeWitt High School, 7:30 p.m.; Camanche at West Branch High School, 7:30 p.m.; Mid-Prairie at Northeast High School, 7:30 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Easton Valley High School, 7:30 p.m.;

WRESTLING

Dixon at Fulton High School, 5:30 p.m.;

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Futon at Galena High School, 6 p.m.;

THURSDAY, DEC. 23

HIGH SCHOOL

WRESTLING

Camanche versus Multiple schools at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Freemont High School, 9:30 a.m.;

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fulton at Forreston High School, 7 p.m

Tags

Trending Video