TUESDAY, DEC. 21
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clinton at Davenport North High School, 6 p.m.; Muscatine at Central Dewitt High School, 6 p.m.; Camanche at West Branch High School, 6 p.m.; Mid-Prairie at Northeast High School, 6 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Easton Valley High School, 6 p.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Clinton at Davenport North High School, 6 p.m.; Muscatine at Central DeWitt High School, 7:30 p.m.; Camanche at West Branch High School, 7:30 p.m.; Mid-Prairie at Northeast High School, 7:30 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Easton Valley High School, 7:30 p.m.;
WRESTLING
Dixon at Fulton High School, 5:30 p.m.;
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Futon at Galena High School, 6 p.m.;
THURSDAY, DEC. 23
HIGH SCHOOL
WRESTLING
Camanche versus Multiple schools at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Freemont High School, 9:30 a.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fulton at Forreston High School, 7 p.m
