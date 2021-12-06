TUESDAY, DEC. 7
HIGH SCHOOL
BOWLING
Central DeWitt at Davenport West, High 6 Bowling Center, 5 p.m.;
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clinton at Muscatine High School, 7:30 p.m. Bettendorf at Central Dewitt High School, 7:30 p.m.; North Cedar at Camanche High School, 6:15 p.m.; Anamosa at Northeast High School, 6 p.m.; Easton Valley at Maquoketa Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Polo at Fulton High School, 5:30 p.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Muscatine at Clinton High School, 7:30 p.m.; Central Dewitt at Bettendorf High School, 7:30 p.m.; North Cedar at Camanche High School, 7:30 p.m.; anamosa at Northeast High School, 7:30 p.m.; Easton Valley at Maquoketa Valley, 7 p.m.;
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Warren at Fulton, 7 p.m.;
THURSDAY, DEC. 9
HIGH SCHOOL
SWIMMING
Davenport West at Clinton High School, 6 p.m.;
WRESTLING
Clinton at Bettendorf High School, triangular, 6 p.m.; Multiple schools at Central DeWitt High School, 6 p.m.; Northeast versus Multiple schools at Anamosa High School, 5:30 p.m.; Fulton at Newman Catholic, 5:30 p.m.;
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fulton at Amboy High School, 6 p.m.;
FRIDAY, DEC. 10
HIGH SCHOOL
BOWLING
Muscatine at Central DeWitt, DeWitt Lanes, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Davenport Central at Clinton High School, 6 p.m.; Davenport North at Central DeWitt High School, 7:30 p.m.; Regina at Camanche High School, 6 p.m.; Northeast atTipton High School, 6 p.m.; Edgewood-Colesburg at Prince of Peace, 5:30 p.m.; Central City at Easton Valley, 6 p.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Clinton at Davenport Central High School, 67:30 p.m.; Davenport North at Central Dewitt High School, 7:30 p.m. Regina at Camanche High School, 7:30 p.m.;
Northeast at Tipton High School, 7:30 p.m.; Edgewood Colesburg at Prince of Peace, 7 p.m.; Central City at Easton Valley, 7:30 p.m.;
SATURDAY, DEC. 11
HIGH SCHOOL
WRESTLING
Clinton and Camanche versus multiple school at Maquoketa Invitational, 10 a.m.; Central DeWitt at Western Dubuque Invitational, 10 a.m.; Northeast versus multiple schools at North Cedar Invitational, 10 a.m.;
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Camanche at Clinton High School, 3:30 p.m.; Wilton at Northeast High School, 3 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Springville High School, 2 p.m.; Easton Valley at Alburnett, 2 p.m.; Fulton at Bureau Valley, 1 p.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Solon at Camanche High School, 4 p.m.; Wilton at Northeast High School, 4:30 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Springville High School, 3:30 p.m.; Easton Valley at Alburnett, 3:30 p.m.;
BOWLING
Clinton and Central DeWitt versus Multiple School at Lancer Lanes, 1 p.m.;
MONDAY, DEC. 13
HIGH SCHOOL
BOWLINg
Multiple Schools at Camanche, Imperial Lanes, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fulton at Stockton, 6 p.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fulton at Alleman Catholic, 7 p.m.;
TUESDAY, DEC. 14
HIGH SCHOOL
WRESTLING
Central DeWitt and Fulton at Camanche High School, 6 p.m.;
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Scott at Clinton High School, 6 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Davenport West High School, 7:30 p.m.; Camanche at Northeast High School, 6 p.m.; Cedar Valley Christian at Prince of Peace, 5:30 p.m.; Calamus-Wheatland at Easton Valley, 6 p.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
North Scott at Clinton High School, 7:30 p.m.; Davenport West at Central DeWitt High School, 7:30 p.m.; Camanche a Northeast High School, 7:30 p.m.; Cedar Valley Christian at Prince of Peace, 7 p.m.; Calamus-Wheatland at Easton Valley, 7:30 p.m.;
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Morrison at Fulton High School, 5:30 p.m.;
THURSDAY, DEC. 16
HIGH SCHOOL
WRESTLING
Central DeWit versus Multiple Schools at Davenport West High School, 6 p.m.; Fulton atMercer County, 5:30 p.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fulton at Morrison High School, 7 p.m.;
FRIDAY, DEC. 17
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bettendorf at Clinton High School, 6 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Davenport Assumption High School, 6 p.m.; Durant at Camanche High School, 6 p.m.; Northeast at Regina High School, 6:30 p.m.; Easton Valley at Cedar Valley Christian, 6 p.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Clinton at Bettendorf High School, 6 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Davenport Assumption High School, 7:30 p.m.; Durant at Camanche High School, 7:30 p.m.; Northeast at Regina High School, 8 p.m.; Easton Valley at Cedar Valley Christian, 7:30 p.m.;
SATURDAY, DEC. 18
HIGH SCHOOL
BOWLINg
Central DeWitt at Lancer Lanes, Varsity Tournament, 1 p.m.;
WRESTLING
Clinton and Camanche and DeWitt versus multiple school at Central DeWitt High School, 9 a.m.; Fulton at Erie Holiday Invite, 9 a.m.;
SWIMMING
Multiple schools at Clinton High School, 10 a.m.;
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central Dewitt at Maquoketa High School, 3 p.m.; Northeast at Wapello High School, 4 p.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Central DeWitt at Maquoketa High School, 4:30 p.m.; Fulton at A-Town Shootout, Abingdon-Avon High School, 10 a.m.;
MONDAY, DEC. 20
HIGH SCHOOL
BOWLING
Clinton at Pleasant Valley, Bowlmor Lanes, 5 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fulton at Prophetstown High School, 7 p.m.;
TUESDAY, DEC. 21
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clinton at Davenport North High School, 6 p.m.; Muscatine at Central Dewitt High School, 6 p.m.; Camanche at West Branch High School, 6 p.m.; Mid-Prairie at Northeast High School, 6 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Easton Valley High School, 6 p.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Clinton at Davenport North High School, 6 p.m.; Muscatine at Central DeWitt High School, 7:30 p.m.; Camanche at West Branch High School, 7:30 p.m.; Mid-Prairie at Northeast High School, 7:30 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Easton Valley High School, 7:30 p.m.;
WRESTLING
Dixon at Fulton High School, 5:30 p.m.;
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Futon at Galena High School, 6 p.m.;
THURSDAY, DEC. 23
HIGH SCHOOL
WRESTLING
Camanche versus Multiple schools at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Freemont High School, 9:30 a.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fulton at Forreston High School, 7 p.m.;
