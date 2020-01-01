FRIDAY JAN. 3
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Camanche High School at West Branch High School, 7 p.m.; Mid-Prairie at Northeast High School, 6 p.m.; Easton Valley at Cedar Valley Christian, 6 p.m.; Central Dewitt at Beckman High School, 7:30 p.m; Prince of Peace at Fulton High School, 7:30 p.m.; Unity Christian at Galesburg Tournament;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mid-Prairie at Northeast High School, 7:30 p.m.; Easton Valley at Cedar Valley Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Beckman High School at Central DeWitt, 7:30 p.m.; Unity Christian at Galesburg Tournament;
SATURDAY, JAN. 4
HIGH SCHOOL
Wilton at Northeast High School, 1:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wilton at Northeast High School, 3 p.m.; Polo High School at Fulton High School, 2 p.m.; Unity Christian at Galesburg Tournament;
WRESTLING
Central Dewitt at Morton High School, 8 a.m.
BOWLING
Central Dewitt at Louisa Muscatin, 2 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Unity Christian at Galesburg Tournament;
MONDAY, JAN, 6
HIGH SCHOOL
BOWLING
Clinton and Pleasant Valley at Camanche High School, Imperial Lanes, 4 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sherrard at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.
