Friday, July 1
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Central DeWitt @ South Tama, 7 p.m.; Clinton @ North Scott, 7 p.m.;
SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
Camanche vs. West Branch, 7 p.m.;
LUMBERKINGS
Clinton LumberKings @ Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.;
Saturday, July 2
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Clinton vs. Independence, 11 a.m.;
BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
PRINCE OF PEACE @ EASTON VALLEY, 5 p.m.; Northeast @ Tipton, 5 p.m.;
LUMBERKINGS
Clinton LumberKings @ Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.;
Sunday, July 3
LUMBERKINGS
Clinton LumberKings @ Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.;
