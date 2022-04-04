MONDAY, APRIL 4
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF
Camanche at Fawn Creek Golf Course, 9 a.m.; Northeast at Monticello, 4 p.m.;
BOYS GOLF
Camanche at Wapsi Golf Course, 9 a.m.; Monticello at Northeast, Plum River, 4 p.m.;
BOYS SOCCER
Clinton at PLeasant Valley, 7 p.m.; Cedar Valley Christian at POP/Northeast, 6:30 p.m.;
GIRLS SOCCER
Cedar Valley Christian at Northeast, 5 p.m.;
BASEBALL
Fulton at Orangeville, 4 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Fulton at Orangeville, 4 p.m.;
TUESDAY, APRIL 5
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF
Clinton versus Central DeWitt at Valley Oaks, 3:15 p.m.; Anamosa at Camanche, Valley Oaks, 4 p.m.;
BOYS GOLF
Camanche at Anamosa, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS TENNIS
Davenport West at Clinton High School, 4 p.m.; North Scott at Central DeWitt, 4 p.m.; Maquoketa at Camanche High School, 4 p.m.;
BOYS TENNIS
Clinton at Davenport West, 4 p.m.; Central DeWitt at North Scott, 4 p.m.;
BOYS TRACK
Clinton, Central DeWitt at North Scott High School, Lancer Stadium, 4 p.m.; Camanche, Northeast at Durant, 4 p.m.; Fulton at Milledgeville, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS TRACK
Central DeWitt at Brady Street STadium, 4 p.m.; Northeast at Dubuque Senior, 4 p.m.;
SOCCER
Clinton at Muscatine High School, 6:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Davenport West, 4:30 p.m.; Northeast at Marquette Ctholic, 3:45 p.m.;
BASEBALL
East Dubuque at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
East Dubuque at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6
HIGH SCHOOL
THURSDAY, APRIL 7
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF
Central DeWitt at Duck Creek Golf Course, 3:15 p.m.;
GIRLS TENNIS
Bettendorf at Clinton High School, 4 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Muscatine, 4 p.m.;
BOYS TENNIS
Clinton at Bettendorf High School, 4 p.m.; Muscatine at Central DeWitt, 4 p.m.; Rock Island at Camanche, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS SOCCER
Clinton at Dubuque Hempstead, 4:15 p.m.;
BOYS SOCCER
Muscatine at Clinton High School, 6:30 p.m.; Davenport West at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.;
BOYS TRACK
Central DeWitt at Brady STreet Stadium, 4 p.m.; Northeast at Beckman Catholic; Princ eof Peace atAlburnett, 4:30 p.m.; Fulton at Erie, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS TRACK
Northeast at Beckman Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Alburnett, 4:30 p.m.;
BASEBALL
Fulton at East Dubuque, 4:30 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Fulton at East Dubuque, 4:30 p.m.;
FRIDAY, APRIL 8
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF
Clinton at Davenport West, Emeis Golf Course, 3:15 p.m.; Princ eof Peace at Marquette, Bellevue Golf Course, 4 p.m.;
BOYS GOLF
Prince of Peace at Marquette, Bellevue Golf Course, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS SOCCER
Northeast at Clinton High School, 5 p.m.; Marquette Catholic at Central DeWitt, 7 p.m.;
GIRLS TRACK
Multiple Schools (Camanche) at Beckman High School, 4:30 p.m.;
BOYS TRACK
Multiple Schools (Camanche) at Beckman High School, 4:30 p.m.;
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TENNIS
Clinton, Camanche at Davenport Assumption, 12 p.m.; Central DeWitt at North Scott, 9 a.m.;
BASEBALL
Dixon at Fulton, 10 a.m.;
SOFTBALL
Dixon at Futlon, 10 a.m.;
MONDAY, APRIL 11
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF
Multiple Schools at Clinton, Valley Oaks Golf Club, 3:15 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Duck creek Golf Course, 3:15 p.m.; Camanche at Bellevue, Bellevue Golf Club, 4p.m.; North Cedar at Northeast, Plum River Golf Course, 4 p.m.;
BOYS GOLF
Bellevue at Camanche, Valley Oaks Golf Club, 4 p.m.; Northeast at North Cedar, 3-30 Golf and Country Club, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS SOCCER
Davenport Assumption at Clinton High School, 6:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Anamosa, 4:30 p.m.;
BOYS SOCCER
Davenport Central at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.;
BOYS GOLF
Clinton at Davenport Assumption, 7 p.m.;
GIRLS TRACK
Central DeWitt at Tipton, 4 p.m.; Fulton at Lena-Winslow, 4 p.m.;
BOY TRACK
Fulton at Lena-Winslow, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS TENNIS
Camanche at Davenport North, 4 p.m.;
BOYS TENNIS
Davenport North at Camanche, 4 p.m.;
BASEBALL
Fulton at Mercer County, 4:30 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Fulton at Mercer County, 4:30 p.m.;
TUESDAY, APRIL 12
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TENNIS
Clinton High School at Davenport North, 4 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Davenport West, 4 p.m.;
BOYS TENNIS
Davenport North at Clinton High School, 4 p.m.; Davenport West at Central DeWitt, 4 p.m.;
BOYS TRACK
Multiple Schools (Clinton, Northeast) at Central DeWitt, 4 p.m.; Camanche at Lisbon, 4:30 p.m.;
GIRLS TRACK
Multiple schools (Central DeWitt, Northeast, POP) at Clinton High School, 4:15 p.m.; Camanche at Lisbon, 4:30 p.m.;
GIRLS SOCCER
Central DeWitt at Davenport Central, 7 p.m.; West Liberty at Northeast, 5 p.m.;
BOYS SOCCER
West Liberty at Northeast, 6:30 p.m.;
BASEBALL
Fulton at WEst arroll, 4:30 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Fulton at West Carroll, 4:30 p.m.;
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13
HIGH SCHOOL
THURSDAY, APRIL 14
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF
Clinton at Camanche, Valley Oaks, 4 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Glynns Creek Golf Coruse, 3:15 p.m.;
BOYS GOLF
Camanche at Tipton Golf and Coutnry Club, 12 p.m.;
GIRLS TENNIS
Clinton at Muscatine, 4 p.m.; Pleasant Valley at Central DeWitt, 4 p.m.; Camanche at Maquoketa, 4 p.m.;
BOYS TENNIS
Muscatine at Clinton, 4 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Pleasant Valey, 4 p.m.;
BOYS TRACK
Clinton, Central DeWitt at Brady Street Stadium, 4 p.m.; Northeast at Tipton, 4:30 p.m.; Prince of Peae at Central City , 4 p.m.; Fulton at Rock Falls, 4:30 p.m.;
GIRLS TRACK
Central DeWitt at Brady Street Stadium, 4 p.m.; Northeast at Tipton, 4:30 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Central City, 4 p.m.; Fulton at Rock Falls, 4:30 p.m.;
GIRLS SOCCER
Clinton at Davenport West, 4:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Bettendorf, 7 p.m.;
BOYS SOCCER
Prince of Peace/Northeast at Clinton High School, 5 p.m.; Maquoketa at Central DeWitt, 5 p.m.;
BASEBALL
West Carroll at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
West Carroll at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;
FRIDAY, APRIL 15
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS SOCCER
Central DeWitt at West Liberty, 6:30 p.m.;
SATURDAY, APRIL 16
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TRACK
Camanche at Iowa City West, 10:30 a.m.;
BOYS TRACK
Camanche at Iowa City WEst, 10:30 a.m.;
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.