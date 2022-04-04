MONDAY, APRIL 4

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF

Camanche at Fawn Creek Golf Course, 9 a.m.; Northeast at Monticello, 4 p.m.; 

BOYS GOLF

Camanche at Wapsi Golf Course, 9 a.m.; Monticello at Northeast, Plum River, 4 p.m.; 

BOYS SOCCER

Clinton at PLeasant Valley, 7 p.m.; Cedar Valley Christian at POP/Northeast, 6:30 p.m.; 

GIRLS SOCCER

Cedar Valley Christian at Northeast, 5 p.m.; 

BASEBALL

Fulton at Orangeville, 4 p.m.; 

SOFTBALL

Fulton at Orangeville, 4 p.m.; 

 

TUESDAY, APRIL 5

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF

Clinton versus Central DeWitt at Valley Oaks, 3:15 p.m.; Anamosa at Camanche, Valley Oaks, 4 p.m.; 

BOYS GOLF

Camanche at Anamosa, 4 p.m.; 

GIRLS TENNIS

Davenport West at Clinton High School, 4 p.m.;  North Scott at Central DeWitt, 4 p.m.; Maquoketa at Camanche High School, 4 p.m.; 

BOYS TENNIS

Clinton at Davenport West, 4 p.m.;  Central DeWitt at North Scott, 4 p.m.; 

BOYS TRACK

Clinton, Central DeWitt at North Scott High School, Lancer Stadium, 4 p.m.; Camanche, Northeast at Durant, 4 p.m.; Fulton at Milledgeville, 4 p.m.; 

GIRLS TRACK

Central DeWitt at Brady Street STadium, 4 p.m.; Northeast at Dubuque Senior, 4 p.m.; 

SOCCER

Clinton at Muscatine High School, 6:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Davenport West, 4:30 p.m.; Northeast at Marquette Ctholic, 3:45 p.m.; 

BASEBALL

East Dubuque at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.; 

SOFTBALL

East Dubuque at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;

 

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6

HIGH SCHOOL

 

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF

Central DeWitt at Duck Creek Golf Course, 3:15 p.m.; 

GIRLS TENNIS

Bettendorf at Clinton High School, 4 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Muscatine, 4 p.m.; 

BOYS TENNIS

Clinton at Bettendorf High School, 4 p.m.; Muscatine at Central DeWitt, 4 p.m.; Rock Island at Camanche, 4 p.m.; 

GIRLS SOCCER

Clinton at Dubuque Hempstead, 4:15 p.m.; 

BOYS SOCCER

Muscatine at Clinton High School, 6:30 p.m.; Davenport West at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.; 

BOYS TRACK

Central DeWitt at Brady STreet Stadium, 4 p.m.; Northeast at Beckman Catholic; Princ eof Peace atAlburnett, 4:30 p.m.; Fulton at Erie, 4 p.m.; 

GIRLS TRACK

Northeast at Beckman Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Alburnett, 4:30 p.m.;

BASEBALL

Fulton at East Dubuque, 4:30 p.m.; 

SOFTBALL

Fulton at East Dubuque, 4:30 p.m.; 

 

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF

Clinton at Davenport West, Emeis Golf Course, 3:15 p.m.; Princ eof Peace at Marquette, Bellevue Golf Course, 4 p.m.; 

BOYS GOLF

Prince of Peace at Marquette, Bellevue Golf Course, 4 p.m.; 

GIRLS SOCCER

Northeast at Clinton High School, 5 p.m.; Marquette Catholic at Central DeWitt, 7 p.m.; 

GIRLS TRACK

Multiple Schools (Camanche) at Beckman High School, 4:30 p.m.; 

BOYS TRACK

Multiple Schools (Camanche) at Beckman High School, 4:30 p.m.; 

 

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS TENNIS

Clinton, Camanche at Davenport Assumption, 12 p.m.; Central DeWitt at North Scott, 9 a.m.; 

BASEBALL

Dixon at Fulton, 10 a.m.; 

SOFTBALL

Dixon at Futlon, 10 a.m.; 

 

MONDAY, APRIL 11

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF

Multiple Schools at Clinton, Valley Oaks Golf Club, 3:15 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Duck creek Golf Course, 3:15 p.m.; Camanche at Bellevue, Bellevue Golf Club, 4p.m.; North Cedar at Northeast, Plum River Golf Course, 4 p.m.; 

BOYS GOLF

Bellevue at Camanche, Valley Oaks Golf Club, 4 p.m.; Northeast at North Cedar, 3-30 Golf and Country Club, 4 p.m.; 

GIRLS SOCCER

Davenport Assumption at Clinton High School, 6:30 p.m.;  Central DeWitt at Anamosa, 4:30 p.m.; 

BOYS SOCCER

Davenport Central at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.; 

BOYS GOLF

Clinton at Davenport Assumption, 7 p.m.; 

GIRLS TRACK

Central DeWitt at Tipton, 4 p.m.; Fulton at Lena-Winslow, 4 p.m.; 

BOY TRACK

Fulton at Lena-Winslow, 4 p.m.; 

GIRLS TENNIS

Camanche at Davenport North, 4 p.m.; 

BOYS TENNIS

Davenport North at Camanche, 4 p.m.; 

BASEBALL

Fulton at Mercer County, 4:30 p.m.; 

SOFTBALL

Fulton at Mercer County, 4:30 p.m.; 

 

TUESDAY, APRIL 12

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS TENNIS

Clinton High School at Davenport North, 4 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Davenport West, 4 p.m.; 

BOYS TENNIS

Davenport North at Clinton High School, 4 p.m.; Davenport West at Central DeWitt, 4 p.m.; 

BOYS TRACK

Multiple Schools (Clinton, Northeast) at Central DeWitt, 4 p.m.; Camanche at Lisbon, 4:30 p.m.; 

GIRLS TRACK

Multiple schools (Central DeWitt, Northeast, POP) at Clinton High School, 4:15 p.m.; Camanche at Lisbon, 4:30 p.m.;

GIRLS SOCCER

Central DeWitt at Davenport Central, 7 p.m.; West Liberty at Northeast, 5 p.m.; 

BOYS SOCCER

West Liberty at Northeast, 6:30 p.m.; 

BASEBALL

Fulton at WEst arroll, 4:30 p.m.; 

SOFTBALL

Fulton at West Carroll, 4:30 p.m.; 

 

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

HIGH SCHOOL

 

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF

Clinton at Camanche, Valley Oaks, 4 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Glynns Creek Golf Coruse, 3:15 p.m.; 

BOYS GOLF

Camanche at Tipton Golf and Coutnry Club, 12 p.m.; 

GIRLS TENNIS

Clinton at Muscatine, 4 p.m.; Pleasant Valley at Central DeWitt, 4 p.m.; Camanche at Maquoketa, 4 p.m.; 

BOYS TENNIS

Muscatine at Clinton, 4 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Pleasant Valey, 4 p.m.; 

BOYS TRACK

Clinton, Central DeWitt  at Brady Street Stadium, 4 p.m.; Northeast at Tipton, 4:30 p.m.; Prince of Peae at Central City , 4 p.m.; Fulton at Rock Falls, 4:30 p.m.; 

GIRLS TRACK

Central DeWitt at Brady Street Stadium, 4 p.m.; Northeast at Tipton, 4:30 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Central City, 4 p.m.; Fulton at Rock Falls, 4:30 p.m.; 

GIRLS SOCCER

Clinton at Davenport West, 4:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Bettendorf, 7 p.m.; 

BOYS SOCCER

Prince of Peace/Northeast at Clinton High School, 5 p.m.; Maquoketa at Central DeWitt, 5 p.m.; 

BASEBALL

West Carroll at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.; 

SOFTBALL

West Carroll at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.; 

 

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS SOCCER

Central DeWitt at West Liberty, 6:30 p.m.;

 

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS TRACK

Camanche at Iowa City West, 10:30 a.m.;

BOYS TRACK

Camanche at Iowa City WEst, 10:30 a.m.; 

 

