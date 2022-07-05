Wednesday, July 6
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Central DeWitt @ Dubuque Senior, 3:30 p.m. doubleheader;
SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
Northeast vs. West Delaware, 7 p.m.; Camanche @ Louisa-Muscatine, 7 p.m.;
Thursday, July 7
SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
Clinton @ Central DeWitt, 7 p.m.;
LUMBERKINGS
Clinton LumberKings vs. Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 6:30 p.m.;
Friday, July 8,
BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
Clinton @ Iowa City Liberty, 7 p.m.; Central DeWitt @ Center Point-Urbana, 7 p.m.;
LUMBERKINGS
Clinton LumberKings vs. Quincy Gems, 6:30 p.m.;
