Sun and clouds mixed. High 79F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 29, 2022 @ 2:39 pm
Saturday, July 30
LUMBERKINGS
Clinton LumberKings vs. Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 6:30 p.m.;
Sunday, July 31
Clinton LumberKings vs. Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.;
Monday, August 1
Clinton LumberKings vs. Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.;
