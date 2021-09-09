FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

FOOTBALL

Clinton High School at Central DeWitt High School, 7 p.m.; Camanche High School at Maquoketa High School; Northeast at Durant High School, 7 p.m.; Easton Valley at Midland 7 p.m.; Du-Pec at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.; Morrison at Monmouth Roseville, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

VOLLEYBALL

Clinton at North Scott High School, 8:30 a.m, Northeast, Camanche, Easton Valley at Camanche High School Invite, 9 a.m.; 

SWIMMING

Clinton High School Invitational, 9 a.m.;

CROSS COUNTRY

Easton Valley, Camanche at Monticello High School, 9 a.m.

