FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
FOOTBALL
Clinton High School at Central DeWitt High School, 7 p.m.; Camanche High School at Maquoketa High School; Northeast at Durant High School, 7 p.m.; Easton Valley at Midland 7 p.m.; Du-Pec at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.; Morrison at Monmouth Roseville, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
VOLLEYBALL
Clinton at North Scott High School, 8:30 a.m, Northeast, Camanche, Easton Valley at Camanche High School Invite, 9 a.m.;
SWIMMING
Clinton High School Invitational, 9 a.m.;
CROSS COUNTRY
Easton Valley, Camanche at Monticello High School, 9 a.m.
