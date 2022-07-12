Wednesday, July 13

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Central DeWitt @ West Delaware, 7 p.m. State Qualifier;

LUMBERKINGS

Clinton LumberKings vs. Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 6:30 p.m.;

Thursday, July 14

LUMBERKINGS 

Clinton LumberKings vs. Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.;

Friday, July 15

LUMBERKINGS

Clinton LumberKings @ Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.;

Saturday, July 16

LUMBERKINGS

Clinton LumberKings @ Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.;

Sunday, July 17

LUMBERKINGS

Clinton LumberKings @ Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 2:17 p.m.;

Monday, July 18 

LUMBERKINGS

Clinton LumberKings @ Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.;

