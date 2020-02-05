THURSDAY, FEB. 6 HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rivermont Collegiate at Easton Valley, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rivermont Collegiate at Easton Valley, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, FEB. 7 HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
Camanche High School at Cascade, 4 p.m.; Vinton Shellsburg at Central DeWitt, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Davenport North at Clinton High School, 6 p.m.; Anamosa at Camanche High School, 6 p.m.; Bellevue at Northeast High School, 6 p.m.; Marquette Catholic at Prince of Peace, Homecoming, 6 p.m.; Easton Valley at Midland, 6 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Marion High School, 7:30 p.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Davenport North at Clinton High School, 7:30 p.m.; Anamosa at Camanche High School, 7:30 p.m.; Bellevue at Northeast High School, 7:30 p.m.; Marquette Catholic at Prince of Peace, Homecoming, 7:30 p.m.; Easton Valley at Midland, 7:30 p.m.; Marion High School at Central Dewitt, 7:30 p.m.; Sherrard at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.;
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.