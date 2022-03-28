MONDAY, MAR. 28
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS SOCCER
Anamosa at Clinton High School, 6:30 p.m.;
GIRLS GOLF
Camanche at Cascade, Fillmore Fairways, 4 p.m.;
BOYS GOLF
Cascade at Camanche, Valley Oaks, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS TRACK
Northeast at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.; Fulton at Morrison, 4 p.m.;
BOYS TRACK
Northeast at Monitcello, 4:30 p.m.; Fulton at Morrison, 4 p.m.;
BOYS SOCCER
Prince of Peace/Northeast at Davenport North, 4:30 p.m.;
BASEBALL
Fulton at Polo, 4:30 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Forreston at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;
TUESDAY, MAR. 29
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TENNIS
Clinton at Davenport Assumption, 4 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Camanche High School, 4 p.m.;
BOYS TENNIS
Davenport Assumption at Clinton, 4 p.m.; Camanche at Central DeWitt High School, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS TRACK
Multiple schools (Central DeWitt)at Clinton High School Invitational, 4:15 p.m.; Camanhe at Tipton, 4:30 p.m.;
BOYS TRACK
Camanche, Central DeWitt at Tipton High School, 4:30 p.m.;Fulton at Newman Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.;
GIRLS SOCCER
Iowa City Liberty at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.;
BASEBALL
Fulton at Alwood High School, 4:30 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Alwood at Fulton, 4:#0 p.m.;
WEDNESDAY MARCH 30
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TRACK
Fulton at Newman Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.;
THURSDAY, MAR. 31
HIGH SCHOOL
GILRS TENNIS
Davenport Assumption at Camanche, 4 p.m.;
BOYS TENNIS
Davenport North at Central DeWitt, 4 p.m.; Camanche at Davenport Assumption, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS TRACK
Clinton at North Scott, Lancer Stadium, 4 p.m.; Multiple Schools (Camanche, POP) at Northeast, 4:30 p.m.;
BOYS TRACK
Clinton, Central DeWitt at Pleasant Valley High School, 4 p.m.; Multiple Schools (Camanche, POP) at Northeast, 4:30 p.m.;
BOYS SOCCER
Clinton at Maquoketa High School, 5 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Iowa City Liberty, 7 p.m.;
GIRLS SOCCER
Pleasant Valley at Clinton High School, 6:30 p.m.; Muscatine at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.;
BASEALL
Lena Winslow at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Lena Winslow at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;
FRIDAY, APRIL 1
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS SOCCER
Maquoketa at POP/Northeast, 5 p.m.;
SATURDAY, APRIL 2
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS SOCCER
Clinton at Solon Tournament, 8:30 a.m.; Central DeWitt at Muscatine, 6:30 p.m.;
GILRS TENNIS
Camanche at Clinton INvitational
MONDAY, APRIL 4
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF
Camanche at Fawn Creek Golf Course, 9 a.m.; Northeast at Monticello, 4 p.m.;
BOYS GOLF
Camanche at Wapsi Golf Course, 9 a.m.; Monticello at Northeast, Plum River, 4 p.m.;
BOYS SOCCER
Clinton at PLeasant Valley, 7 p.m.; Cedar Valley Christian at POP/Northeast, 6:30 p.m.;
GIRLS SOCCER
Cedar Valley Christian at Northeast, 5 p.m.;
BASEBALL
Fulton at Orangeville, 4 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Fulton at Orangeville, 4 p.m.;
TUESDAY, APRIL 5
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF
Clinton versus Central DeWitt at Valley Oaks, 3:15 p.m.; Anamosa at Camanche, Valley Oaks, 4 p.m.;
BOYS GOLF
Camanche at Anamosa, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS TENNIS
Davenport West at Clinton High School, 4 p.m.; North Scott at Central DeWitt, 4 p.m.; Maquoketa at Camanche High School, 4 p.m.;
BOYS TENNIS
Clinton at Davenport West, 4 p.m.; Central DeWitt at North Scott, 4 p.m.;
BOYS TRACK
Clinton, Central DeWitt at North Scott High School, Lancer Stadium, 4 p.m.; Camanche, Northeast at Durant, 4 p.m.; Fulton at Milledgeville, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS TRACK
Central DeWitt at Brady Street STadium, 4 p.m.; Northeast at Dubuque Senior, 4 p.m.;
SOCCER
Clinton at Muscatine High School, 6:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Davenport West, 4:30 p.m.; Northeast at Marquette Ctholic, 3:45 p.m.;
BASEBALL
East Dubuque at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
East Dubuque at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6
HIGH SCHOOL
THURSDAY, APRIL 7
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF
Central DeWitt at Duck Creek Golf Course, 3:15 p.m.;
GIRLS TENNIS
Bettendorf at Clinton High School, 4 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Muscatine, 4 p.m.;
BOYS TENNIS
Clinton at Bettendorf High School, 4 p.m.; Muscatine at Central DeWitt, 4 p.m.; Rock Island at Camanche, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS SOCCER
Clinton at Dubuque Hempstead, 4:15 p.m.;
BOYS SOCCER
Muscatine at Clinton High School, 6:30 p.m.; Davenport West at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.;
BOYS TRACK
Central DeWitt at Brady STreet Stadium, 4 p.m.; Northeast at Beckman Catholic; Princ eof Peace atAlburnett, 4:30 p.m.; Fulton at Erie, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS TRACK
Northeast at Beckman Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Alburnett, 4:30 p.m.;
BASEBALL
Fulton at East Dubuque, 4:30 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Fulton at East Dubuque, 4:30 p.m.;
FRIDAY, APRIL 8
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF
Clinton at Davenport West, Emeis Golf Course, 3:15 p.m.; Princ eof Peace at Marquette, Bellevue Golf Course, 4 p.m.;
BOYS GOLF
Prince of Peace at Marquette, Bellevue Golf Course, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS SOCCER
Northeast at Clinton High School, 5 p.m.; Marquette Catholic at Central DeWitt, 7 p.m.;
GIRLS TRACK
Multiple Schools (Camanche) at Beckman High School, 4:30 p.m.;
BOYS TRACK
Multiple Schools (Camanche) at Beckman High School, 4:30 p.m.;
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TENNIS
Clinton, Camanche at Davenport Assumption, 12 p.m.; Central DeWitt at North Scott, 9 a.m.;
BASEBALL
Dixon at Fulton, 10 a.m.;
SOFTBALL
Dixon at Futlon, 10 a.m.;
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.