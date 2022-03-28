MONDAY, MAR. 28

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS SOCCER

Anamosa at Clinton High School, 6:30 p.m.; 

GIRLS GOLF

Camanche at Cascade, Fillmore Fairways, 4 p.m.; 

BOYS GOLF

Cascade at Camanche, Valley Oaks, 4 p.m.; 

GIRLS TRACK

Northeast at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.; Fulton at Morrison, 4 p.m.; 

BOYS TRACK

Northeast at Monitcello, 4:30 p.m.; Fulton at Morrison, 4 p.m.; 

BOYS SOCCER

Prince of Peace/Northeast at Davenport North, 4:30 p.m.; 

BASEBALL

Fulton at Polo, 4:30 p.m.; 

SOFTBALL

Forreston at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.; 

 

TUESDAY, MAR. 29

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS TENNIS

Clinton at Davenport Assumption, 4 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Camanche High School, 4 p.m.; 

BOYS TENNIS

Davenport Assumption at Clinton, 4 p.m.; Camanche at Central DeWitt High School, 4 p.m.; 

GIRLS TRACK

Multiple schools (Central DeWitt)at Clinton High School Invitational, 4:15 p.m.; Camanhe at Tipton, 4:30 p.m.; 

BOYS TRACK

Camanche, Central DeWitt at Tipton High School, 4:30 p.m.;Fulton at Newman Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; 

GIRLS SOCCER

Iowa City Liberty at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.; 

BASEBALL

Fulton at Alwood High School, 4:30 p.m.; 

SOFTBALL

Alwood at Fulton, 4:#0 p.m.; 

 

WEDNESDAY MARCH 30

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS TRACK

Fulton at Newman Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; 

 

THURSDAY, MAR. 31

HIGH SCHOOL

GILRS TENNIS

Davenport Assumption at Camanche, 4 p.m.; 

BOYS TENNIS

Davenport North at Central DeWitt, 4 p.m.; Camanche at Davenport Assumption, 4 p.m.; 

GIRLS TRACK

Clinton at North Scott, Lancer Stadium, 4 p.m.; Multiple Schools (Camanche, POP) at Northeast, 4:30 p.m.; 

BOYS TRACK

Clinton, Central DeWitt at Pleasant Valley High School, 4 p.m.; Multiple Schools (Camanche, POP) at Northeast, 4:30 p.m.; 

BOYS SOCCER

Clinton at Maquoketa High School, 5 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Iowa City Liberty, 7 p.m.; 

GIRLS SOCCER

Pleasant Valley at Clinton High School, 6:30 p.m.; Muscatine at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.; 

BASEALL

Lena Winslow at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.; 

SOFTBALL

Lena Winslow at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.; 

 

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS SOCCER

Maquoketa at POP/Northeast, 5 p.m.; 

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS SOCCER

Clinton at Solon Tournament, 8:30 a.m.; Central DeWitt at Muscatine, 6:30 p.m.; 

GILRS TENNIS

Camanche at Clinton INvitational

MONDAY, APRIL 4

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF

Camanche at Fawn Creek Golf Course, 9 a.m.; Northeast at Monticello, 4 p.m.; 

BOYS GOLF

Camanche at Wapsi Golf Course, 9 a.m.; Monticello at Northeast, Plum River, 4 p.m.; 

BOYS SOCCER

Clinton at PLeasant Valley, 7 p.m.; Cedar Valley Christian at POP/Northeast, 6:30 p.m.; 

GIRLS SOCCER

Cedar Valley Christian at Northeast, 5 p.m.; 

BASEBALL

Fulton at Orangeville, 4 p.m.; 

SOFTBALL

Fulton at Orangeville, 4 p.m.; 

 

TUESDAY, APRIL 5

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF

Clinton versus Central DeWitt at Valley Oaks, 3:15 p.m.; Anamosa at Camanche, Valley Oaks, 4 p.m.; 

BOYS GOLF

Camanche at Anamosa, 4 p.m.; 

GIRLS TENNIS

Davenport West at Clinton High School, 4 p.m.;  North Scott at Central DeWitt, 4 p.m.; Maquoketa at Camanche High School, 4 p.m.; 

BOYS TENNIS

Clinton at Davenport West, 4 p.m.;  Central DeWitt at North Scott, 4 p.m.; 

BOYS TRACK

Clinton, Central DeWitt at North Scott High School, Lancer Stadium, 4 p.m.; Camanche, Northeast at Durant, 4 p.m.; Fulton at Milledgeville, 4 p.m.; 

GIRLS TRACK

Central DeWitt at Brady Street STadium, 4 p.m.; Northeast at Dubuque Senior, 4 p.m.; 

SOCCER

Clinton at Muscatine High School, 6:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Davenport West, 4:30 p.m.; Northeast at Marquette Ctholic, 3:45 p.m.; 

BASEBALL

East Dubuque at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.; 

SOFTBALL

East Dubuque at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;

 

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6

HIGH SCHOOL

 

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF

Central DeWitt at Duck Creek Golf Course, 3:15 p.m.; 

GIRLS TENNIS

Bettendorf at Clinton High School, 4 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Muscatine, 4 p.m.; 

BOYS TENNIS

Clinton at Bettendorf High School, 4 p.m.; Muscatine at Central DeWitt, 4 p.m.; Rock Island at Camanche, 4 p.m.; 

GIRLS SOCCER

Clinton at Dubuque Hempstead, 4:15 p.m.; 

BOYS SOCCER

Muscatine at Clinton High School, 6:30 p.m.; Davenport West at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.; 

BOYS TRACK

Central DeWitt at Brady STreet Stadium, 4 p.m.; Northeast at Beckman Catholic; Princ eof Peace atAlburnett, 4:30 p.m.; Fulton at Erie, 4 p.m.; 

GIRLS TRACK

Northeast at Beckman Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Alburnett, 4:30 p.m.;

BASEBALL

Fulton at East Dubuque, 4:30 p.m.; 

SOFTBALL

Fulton at East Dubuque, 4:30 p.m.; 

 

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF

Clinton at Davenport West, Emeis Golf Course, 3:15 p.m.; Princ eof Peace at Marquette, Bellevue Golf Course, 4 p.m.; 

BOYS GOLF

Prince of Peace at Marquette, Bellevue Golf Course, 4 p.m.; 

GIRLS SOCCER

Northeast at Clinton High School, 5 p.m.; Marquette Catholic at Central DeWitt, 7 p.m.; 

GIRLS TRACK

Multiple Schools (Camanche) at Beckman High School, 4:30 p.m.; 

BOYS TRACK

Multiple Schools (Camanche) at Beckman High School, 4:30 p.m.; 

 

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS TENNIS

Clinton, Camanche at Davenport Assumption, 12 p.m.; Central DeWitt at North Scott, 9 a.m.; 

BASEBALL

Dixon at Fulton, 10 a.m.; 

SOFTBALL

Dixon at Futlon, 10 a.m.; 

 

