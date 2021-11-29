TUESDAY, NOV. 30
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clinton at Davenport West High School, 7:30 p.m.; Davenport Central at Central DeWitt, 7:30;p.m.; Northeast at North Cedar High School, 6:30 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Central City High School, 6 p.m.; Easton Valley at Edgewood-Colesburg, 6 p.m.; Fulton at Aquin Catholic, 6 p.m.;
WRESTLING
Central Dewitt versus multiple schools at Midland High School, 6 p.m.; Aquin Catholic at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Clinton High School, 7:30 p.m.; Northeast at North Cedar High School, 8 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Central City High School, 7:30 p.m.; Easton Valley at Edgewood-colesburg, 7:30 p.m.;
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1
HIGH SCHOOL
WRESTLING
Fulton at Sherrard, 5:30 p.m.;
THURSDAY, DEC. 2
HIGH SCHOOL
BOWLING
Camanche at Bellevue, Horizon Lanes, 4 p.m.;
SWIMMING
Pleasant Valley at Clinton High School, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lena-Winslow at Fulton High School, 6 p.m;
WRESTLING
Clinton vs multiple schools at Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m.; Central Dewitt versus multiple schools at Davenport Central High School, 6 p.m.; Multiple Schools at Camanche, 5:30 p.m.; Multiple schools at Northeast High School,, 6 p.m.; Fulton at Oregon High School, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 3
HIGH SCHOOL
BOWLING
Clinton at Central DeWitt, DeWitt Lanes, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clinton at Davenport Assumption High School, 7:30 p.m.; Central Dewitt at Pleasant Valley High School, 7:30 p.m.; Cascade at Camanche High School, 6 p.m.; West Branch at Northeast High School, 6 p.m.; Maquoketa Valley at Prince of Peace High School, 6 p.m.; Starmont at Easton Valley High School, 6p.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cascade at Camanche High School, 7:30 p.m.; West Branch at Northeast High School, 7:30 p.m.; Maquoketa Valley at Prince of Peace High School, 7:30 p.m; Starmont at Easton Valley High School, 7:30 p.m.;
SATURDAY, DEC. 4
HIGH SCHOOL
WRESTLING
Clinton and Fulton at Sterling Invitational, 9:30 a.m. Central DeWitt at West Delaware Invitational, 11 a.m.; Camanche at Wapello Invitational, 10 a.m.;
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Calamus-Wheatland at Northeast High School, 3 p.m.; Bellevue at Easton Valley, 3 p.m.; Fulton at Forreston High School, 1 p.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Clinton at Dubuque Hempstead High School, 3:30 p.m.; Calamus-Wheatland at Northeast High School, 4:30 p.m.; Bellevue at Easton Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Fulton at Eastland High School 5:30 p.m.;
