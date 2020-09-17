Friday. Sept. 18
FOOTBALL
Marion at Clinton, 7:15 p.m.
Camanche at Anamosa, 7 p.m.
Durant at Northeast, CANCELED
Easton Valley at Springville, 7 p.m.
Assumption at Central DeWitt, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 19
VOLLEYBALL
Camanche, Jefferson, Central DeWitt, Assumption, Davenport Central, Dubuque Senior, Wahlert Catholic, Muscatine, Prince of Peace, Solon, Wilton at Clinton varsity invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Belle Plaine, Cascade, Cedar Valley Christian, Central City, Jesup, North Cedar, Easton Valley at Springville Tournament, 9 a.m.
BOYS GOLF
Fulton at Wayne Brinkmeier Meet (at Byron Hills Golf Club), 8:30 a.m.
Morrison at Riverdale, 8:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.