FRIDAY, MAY 27
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Clinton at Fort Dodge, 4 p.m.; Clinton at Sioux City East, 8 p.m.; Keokuk at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.; Easton Valley at Anamosa, 5 p.m.;Fulton vs Warren [Coop] @ Lena-Winslow High School, 6:30 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
Clinton at Northeast, 6:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Wilton, doubleheader, 5 p.m.; Easton Valley at Anamosa, 5 p.m.;
SATURDAY, MAY 28
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
Central DeWitt, Northeast at Cedar Rapids Jefferson Classic, 10:30 a.m.;
