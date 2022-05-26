FRIDAY, MAY 27

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Clinton at Fort Dodge, 4 p.m.; Clinton at Sioux City East, 8 p.m.; Keokuk at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.; Easton Valley at Anamosa, 5 p.m.;Fulton vs Warren [Coop] @ Lena-Winslow High School, 6:30 p.m.;

SOFTBALL

Clinton at Northeast, 6:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Wilton, doubleheader, 5 p.m.; Easton Valley at Anamosa, 5 p.m.;

SATURDAY, MAY 28

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Central DeWitt, Northeast at Cedar Rapids Jefferson Classic, 10:30 a.m.;

