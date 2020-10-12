Tuesday, Oct. 13

CROSS COUNTRY

Camanche, Northeast at River Valley Conference meet (at Monticello High School), 4:30 p.m.

Morrison at Hall, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Clinton at Muscatine, 6:30 p.m.

Lisbon at Easton Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

BOYS GOLF

Fulton at Class 1A Peru Sectional (at Spring Creek Golf Course), 10 a.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Freeport at Morrison, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 15

CROSS COUNTRY

Clinton, Central DeWitt at MAC Championship (at Pleasant Valley High School), 2:30 p.m.

Prince of Peace, Easton Valley at Tri-Rivers Conference meet (at Starmont High School), 4 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Clinton at Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Clinton at Pleasant Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Camanche at Anamosa Tournament, 5 p.m.

North Scott at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 16

FOOTBALL

Clinton at Central DeWitt, 7 p.m.

Northeast at Beckman Catholic, 7 p.m.

Dunkerton at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

VOLLEYBALL

Prince of Peace, Easton Valley at Tri-Rivers Conference tournament (at Marquette Catholic), 10 a.m.

