Tuesday, Oct. 13
CROSS COUNTRY
Camanche, Northeast at River Valley Conference meet (at Monticello High School), 4:30 p.m.
Morrison at Hall, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Clinton at Muscatine, 6:30 p.m.
Lisbon at Easton Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
BOYS GOLF
Fulton at Class 1A Peru Sectional (at Spring Creek Golf Course), 10 a.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Freeport at Morrison, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 15
CROSS COUNTRY
Clinton, Central DeWitt at MAC Championship (at Pleasant Valley High School), 2:30 p.m.
Prince of Peace, Easton Valley at Tri-Rivers Conference meet (at Starmont High School), 4 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Clinton at Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Clinton at Pleasant Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Camanche at Anamosa Tournament, 5 p.m.
North Scott at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 16
FOOTBALL
Clinton at Central DeWitt, 7 p.m.
Northeast at Beckman Catholic, 7 p.m.
Dunkerton at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17
VOLLEYBALL
Prince of Peace, Easton Valley at Tri-Rivers Conference tournament (at Marquette Catholic), 10 a.m.
