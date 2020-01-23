FRIDAY, JAN. 24
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clinton High School at Muscatine, 6 p..m.; Camanche High School at Mid-Prairie, 6:30 p.m.; Northeast at Durant High School, 6:30 p.m.; Cedar Valley Christian at Easton Valley, 6 p.m; Central DeWitt at Vinton-Shellsburg, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Clinton High School at Muscatine, 7:30 p.m.; Camanche High School at Mid-Prairie, 8 p.m.; Northeast at Durant High School, 8 p.m.; Cedar Valley Christian at Easton Valley, 7:30 pm.; Vinton-Shellsburg at Central DeWitt, 7:30 p.m.; Fulton High School at Riverdale, 7 p.m.;
SATURDAY, JAN. 25
HIGH SCHOOL
WRESTLING
Clinton Bob Lueders Invitational, 9 a.m.; Northeast High School at Midland Invite, 10 a.m.
BOWLING
Davenport West at Clinton High School, 12 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fulton Eric Ottens Tournament
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northeast High School at Prince of Peace, 5 p.m.
MONDAY, JAN. 27
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fulton High School at Sherrard, 7 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fulton High School at Dixon High School, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, JAN. 28
HIGH SCHOOL
WRESTLING
Monmouth-Roseville high School at Fulton, 5:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Clinton High School at Muscatine, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Central DeWitt at Independence, Lucky 10 Lanes, 4 p.m.;
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clinton High School at Davenport Central, 7:30 p.m.; Camanche at North Cedar High School, 6:30 p.m.; Northeast High School at Anamosa, 6 p.m.; Cedar Valley Christian at Prince of Peace, 6 p.m.; Calamus-Wheatland at Prince of Peace, 6 p.m.; Beckman Catholic at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Davenport Central at Clinton High School, 7:30 p.m.; Camanche at North Cedar High School, 8 p.m.; Northeast High School at Anamosa, 7:30 p.m.; Cedar Valley Christian at Prince of Peace, 7:30 p.m.; Calamus-Wheatland at Prince of Peace, 7:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Beckman Catholic 7:30 p.m.
