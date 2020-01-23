FRIDAY, JAN. 24

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Clinton High School at Muscatine, 6 p..m.; Camanche High School at Mid-Prairie, 6:30 p.m.; Northeast at Durant High School, 6:30 p.m.; Cedar Valley Christian at Easton Valley, 6 p.m; Central DeWitt at Vinton-Shellsburg, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Clinton High School at Muscatine, 7:30 p.m.; Camanche High School at Mid-Prairie, 8 p.m.; Northeast at Durant High School, 8 p.m.; Cedar Valley Christian at Easton Valley, 7:30 pm.; Vinton-Shellsburg at Central DeWitt, 7:30 p.m.; Fulton High School at Riverdale, 7 p.m.;

SATURDAY, JAN. 25

HIGH SCHOOL

WRESTLING

Clinton Bob Lueders Invitational, 9 a.m.; Northeast High School at Midland Invite, 10 a.m.

BOWLING

Davenport West at Clinton High School, 12 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fulton Eric Ottens Tournament

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northeast High School at Prince of Peace, 5 p.m.

MONDAY, JAN. 27

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fulton High School at Sherrard, 7 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fulton High School at Dixon High School, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, JAN. 28

HIGH SCHOOL

WRESTLING

Monmouth-Roseville high School at Fulton, 5:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

Clinton High School at Muscatine, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Central DeWitt at Independence, Lucky 10 Lanes, 4 p.m.;

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Clinton High School at Davenport Central, 7:30 p.m.; Camanche at North Cedar High School, 6:30 p.m.; Northeast High School at Anamosa, 6 p.m.; Cedar Valley Christian at Prince of Peace, 6 p.m.; Calamus-Wheatland at Prince of Peace, 6 p.m.; Beckman Catholic at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Davenport Central at Clinton High School, 7:30 p.m.; Camanche at North Cedar High School, 8 p.m.; Northeast High School at Anamosa, 7:30 p.m.; Cedar Valley Christian at Prince of Peace, 7:30 p.m.; Calamus-Wheatland at Prince of Peace, 7:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Beckman Catholic 7:30 p.m.

