Tuesday, Sept. 22
BOYS GOLF
Bettendorf, Burlington, Central DeWitt, Assumption, Davenport North, Davenport West, North Scott, Pleasant Valley, Clinton at varsity invitational (at Springbrook Country Club), 10 a.m.
Fulton vs. Sherrard (at Fyre Lake Golf Club), 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Morrison, Bureau Valley, Kewanee at triangular (at Hidden Lake Golf Club), 4 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Clinton, Central DeWitt at Muscatine, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Clinton at Davenport North, 6:30 p.m.
Cascade at Camanche, 7:15 p.m.
Prince of Peace at Marquette Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Easton Valley at Calamus-Wheatland, 7:15 p.m.
Central DeWitt at Pleasant Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
CROSS COUNTRY
Morrison at Sherrard, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 24
CROSS COUNTRY
Cedar Falls, Central DeWitt, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, East Dubuque, Iowa City, Pleasant Valley, Wahlert, Waterloo West, Western Dubuque Epworth, Clinton at varsity invitational (at Dubuque Soccer Complex), 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Fulton, Erie-Prophetstown, Rockridge at triangular (at Highland Springs Golf Course), 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Camanche at Monticello, 6 p.m.
Midland at Prince of Peace, 7:15 p.m.
Anamosa at Northeast, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 25
BOYS GOLF
Bettendorf, Central DeWitt, Assumption, Davenport Central, Davenport West, Davenport North, Muscatine, Pleasant Valley, Clinton at Mississippi Athletic Conference Championship (at Valley Oaks Golf Club), 9 a.m.
FOOTBALL
Central DeWitt at Clinton, 7:15 p.m.
Camanche at West Liberty, 7:15 p.m.
Midland at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26
CROSS COUNTRY
Camanche, Prince of Peace at varsity meet (at Anamosa), 8:30 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Center Point-Urbana, Fairfield, Madison, Fort Madison, Iowa City Liberty, Iowa City West, Colon, Clinton at varsity invitational (at Iowa City Liberty), 9 a.m.
Central DeWitt, Maquoketa, Monticello, Union, Northeast at Monticello Tournament, 9 a.m.
