THURSDAY AUG 27
HIGH SCHOOL
GOLF
Clinton High School at Valley Oaks, 3:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Prince of Peace Invitational, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY AUG 28
HIGH SCHOOL
Central DeWitt at Duck Creek Golf Course, 3:25 p.m.; Bellevue at Northeast, 7 p.m.;
FOOTBALL
Maquoketa at Central DeWitt, 7 p.m.; Camanche at Mount Vernon 7 p.m.; Easton Valley at Janesville,
SATURDAY AUG 29
HIGH SCHOOL
SWIMMING
Clinton High School at Davenport Central, 9 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Camanche, Northeast, at Central Dewitt Tournament, 9 a.m.; Prince of Peace at West Branch Tournament; Easton Valley Tournament, 9 a.m.;
TUESDAY SEPT 1
CROSS COUNTRY
Clinton High School, Central DeWitt, Camanche, Northeast at Emma Young Park, 4:30 p.m.; Easton Valley at Bellevue, 7:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Bettendorf at Clinton High School, 6:30 p.m.; Davenport Assumption at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.; Camanche at Prince of Peace, 7 p.m.;
WEDNESDAY, SEPT 2
GOLF
Clinton High School, Central DeWitt, at Emeis Gold Club, 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.