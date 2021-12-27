WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fulton at Erie Warkins Tournament, 3 p.m.;

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fulton at Erie Warkins Tournament, TBA (see page B1)

THURSDAY, DEC. 30

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fulton at Erie Warkins Tournament, 12 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fulton at Erie Warking Tournament, TBA

MONDAY, JAN. 3

HIGH SCHOOL

BOWLING

Clinton at North Scott, Big River Bowling, 5 p.m.;

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wahlert Catholic at Prince of Peace, 5:30 p.m.;

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wahlert Catholic at Prince of Peace, 7 p.m.;

TUESDAY, JAN. 4

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pleasant Valley at Clinton High School, 6 p.m.; Central DeWitt at North Scott, 6 p.m.; Bellevue at Camanche High School, 6 p.m.; Monticello at Northeast High School, 6 p.m.; Lisbon at Prince of Peace, 5:30 p.m.; Morningstar at Unity Christian 5 p.m.;

BOYS BASKETBALL

Pleasant Valley at Clinton High School, 7:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at North Scott, 7:30 p.m.; Bellevue at Camanche High School, 7:30 p.m.; Monticello at Northeast High School, 7:30 p.m.; Lisebon at Prince of Peace, 7 p.m.; Morningstar at Unity Christian, 6:30 p.m.; Fulton at Bureau Valley, 7 p.m.;

WRESTLING

Camanche at Orion High School, 5:30 p.m.; Fulton at Lena-Winslow, 5:30 p.m.;

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Milledgeville at Fulton High School,, 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, JAN. 6

HIGH SCHOOL

WRESTLING

Davenport Assumption at Clinton High School, 7 p.m.; Muscatine at Central DeWitt, 7 p.m.; Camanche at Bellevue High School, 5:30 p.m.; Northeast at Bellevue Hiugh School, 5:30 p.m.; Fulton at Orion High School, 6 p.m.;

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Unity Christian at Faith Christian, 5 p.m.;

BOYS BASKETBALL

Unity Christian at Faith Christian, 6:30 p.m.; Amboy at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.;

FRIDAY, JAN. 7

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central DeWitt at Clinton High School, 6 p.m.;Camanche at Anamosa High School, 6 p.m.; Northeast at Bellevue High School, 6 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Midland High School, 5:30 p.m.; Easton Valley at Lisbon High Scchool, 5:30 p.m.; Fulton at Ashton-Franklin Center, 6 p.m.;

BOYS BASKETBALL

Central DeWitt at Clinton High School, 7:30 p.m.; Camanche at Anamosa High School, 7:30 p.m.; Northeast at Bellevue High School, 7:30 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Midland High School, 7 p.m.; Easton Valley at Lisbon High School, 7 p.m.;

BOWLING

Pleasant Valley at Central DeWitt, DeWitt Lanes, 4 p.m.;

SATURDAY, JAN,. 8

HIGH SCHOOL

BOWLING

Bettendorf at Clinton High School, Plaza Bowl, 12 p.m.; Central DeWitt and Camanche at Louisa-Muscatine, Rose Bowl, 10 a.m.;

SWIMMING

Clinton at Dubuque Hempstead, 10 a.m.;

WRESTLING

Clinton at Linn-Marr High School, 9 a.m.; Central DeWitt at Morton High School, 9 a.m.; Camanche at Maquoketa Valley, 10 a.m.; Northeast home Invitational, 9 a.m.; Futon at Poo, 9 a.m.;

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Camanche at West Liberty3:15 p.m.;

BOYS BAKSETBALL

Camanche at West Liberty 4:30 p.m.; Fulton at Moline High School, 7 p.m.;

Tags

Trending Video