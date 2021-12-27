WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fulton at Erie Warkins Tournament, 3 p.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fulton at Erie Warkins Tournament, TBA (see page B1)
THURSDAY, DEC. 30
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fulton at Erie Warkins Tournament, 12 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fulton at Erie Warking Tournament, TBA
MONDAY, JAN. 3
HIGH SCHOOL
BOWLING
Clinton at North Scott, Big River Bowling, 5 p.m.;
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wahlert Catholic at Prince of Peace, 5:30 p.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wahlert Catholic at Prince of Peace, 7 p.m.;
TUESDAY, JAN. 4
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pleasant Valley at Clinton High School, 6 p.m.; Central DeWitt at North Scott, 6 p.m.; Bellevue at Camanche High School, 6 p.m.; Monticello at Northeast High School, 6 p.m.; Lisbon at Prince of Peace, 5:30 p.m.; Morningstar at Unity Christian 5 p.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Pleasant Valley at Clinton High School, 7:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at North Scott, 7:30 p.m.; Bellevue at Camanche High School, 7:30 p.m.; Monticello at Northeast High School, 7:30 p.m.; Lisebon at Prince of Peace, 7 p.m.; Morningstar at Unity Christian, 6:30 p.m.; Fulton at Bureau Valley, 7 p.m.;
WRESTLING
Camanche at Orion High School, 5:30 p.m.; Fulton at Lena-Winslow, 5:30 p.m.;
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Milledgeville at Fulton High School,, 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, JAN. 6
HIGH SCHOOL
WRESTLING
Davenport Assumption at Clinton High School, 7 p.m.; Muscatine at Central DeWitt, 7 p.m.; Camanche at Bellevue High School, 5:30 p.m.; Northeast at Bellevue Hiugh School, 5:30 p.m.; Fulton at Orion High School, 6 p.m.;
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Unity Christian at Faith Christian, 5 p.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Unity Christian at Faith Christian, 6:30 p.m.; Amboy at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.;
FRIDAY, JAN. 7
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central DeWitt at Clinton High School, 6 p.m.;Camanche at Anamosa High School, 6 p.m.; Northeast at Bellevue High School, 6 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Midland High School, 5:30 p.m.; Easton Valley at Lisbon High Scchool, 5:30 p.m.; Fulton at Ashton-Franklin Center, 6 p.m.;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Central DeWitt at Clinton High School, 7:30 p.m.; Camanche at Anamosa High School, 7:30 p.m.; Northeast at Bellevue High School, 7:30 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Midland High School, 7 p.m.; Easton Valley at Lisbon High School, 7 p.m.;
BOWLING
Pleasant Valley at Central DeWitt, DeWitt Lanes, 4 p.m.;
SATURDAY, JAN,. 8
HIGH SCHOOL
BOWLING
Bettendorf at Clinton High School, Plaza Bowl, 12 p.m.; Central DeWitt and Camanche at Louisa-Muscatine, Rose Bowl, 10 a.m.;
SWIMMING
Clinton at Dubuque Hempstead, 10 a.m.;
WRESTLING
Clinton at Linn-Marr High School, 9 a.m.; Central DeWitt at Morton High School, 9 a.m.; Camanche at Maquoketa Valley, 10 a.m.; Northeast home Invitational, 9 a.m.; Futon at Poo, 9 a.m.;
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Camanche at West Liberty3:15 p.m.;
BOYS BAKSETBALL
Camanche at West Liberty 4:30 p.m.; Fulton at Moline High School, 7 p.m.;
