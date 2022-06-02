Friday, June 3

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Camanche @ Northeast, 7 pm;

SOFTBALL

Camanche @ Northeast, 7 pm;

LUMBERKINGS

Lumberkings @ Quincy Gems, 6:35 pm; 

Saturday, June 4

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Prince of Peace @ Lisbon High School, 10 am; Clinton Tournament @ Anamosa, 10 am; 

SOFTBALL

Central DeWitt Tournament @ Maquoketa HS, 9 am; 

LUMBERKINGS

Lumberkings @ Quincy Gems, 6:35 pm; 

Sunday, June 5

LUMBERKINGS

Lumberkings @ Normal Cornbelters, 6:30 pm;

Tags

Trending Video