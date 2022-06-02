Friday, June 3
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Camanche @ Northeast, 7 pm;
SOFTBALL
Camanche @ Northeast, 7 pm;
LUMBERKINGS
Lumberkings @ Quincy Gems, 6:35 pm;
Saturday, June 4
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Prince of Peace @ Lisbon High School, 10 am; Clinton Tournament @ Anamosa, 10 am;
SOFTBALL
Central DeWitt Tournament @ Maquoketa HS, 9 am;
LUMBERKINGS
Lumberkings @ Quincy Gems, 6:35 pm;
Sunday, June 5
LUMBERKINGS
Lumberkings @ Normal Cornbelters, 6:30 pm;
