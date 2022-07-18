Tuesday, July 19
Clinton LumberKings @ Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.;
Thursday, July 21
Clinton LumberKings vs. Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 6:30 p.m.;
Friday, July 22
Clinton LumberKings vs. Quincy Gems, 6:30 p.m.;
Saturday, July 23
Clinton LumberKings vs. Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 4 p.m. doubleheader;
Sunday, July 24
Clinton LumberKings vs. Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 2 p.m.;
