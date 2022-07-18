Tuesday, July 19

LUMBERKINGS

Clinton LumberKings @ Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.;

Thursday, July 21

LUMBERKINGS

Clinton LumberKings vs. Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 6:30 p.m.;

Friday, July 22

LUMBERKINGS

Clinton LumberKings vs. Quincy Gems, 6:30 p.m.;

Saturday, July 23

LUMBERKINGS

Clinton LumberKings vs. Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 4 p.m. doubleheader;

Sunday, July 24

LUMBERKINGS

Clinton LumberKings vs. Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 2 p.m.;

Tags

Trending Video