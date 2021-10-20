WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 20
HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL
Winner of Easton Valley-Maquoketa Valley vs Winner of Calamus-Wheatland-Cedar Valley Christian at Easton Valley High School, 7 p.m.; Winner of Prince of Peace-Marquette Catholic vs Winner of Central City-Midland at Central City High School, 7 p.m.; Winner of Camanche-Assumption vs Winner of Northeast-Anamosa at Assumption High Schoool, 7 p.m.;
CROSS COUNTRY
Central DeWitt and Clinton at State Qualifying Meet
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21
HIGH SCHOOL
CROSS COUNTRY
Camanche, Northeast, Prince of Peace, Easton Valley state qualifying meets
VOLLEYBALL
Fulton at Amboy High School, 7 p.m.; Clinton at Western Dubuque High School, 7 p.m.; Winner of Solon-Fort Madison at Central DeWitt High School, Class 4A Region 8 semifinals, 7 p.m.;
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22
HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL
Iowa City Liberty at Clinton High School, 7:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Benton Community, 7:15 p.m.; Dakota at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.;
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23
HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL
Fulton at Fall Classic, Stillman Valley High School, 8 a.m.;
