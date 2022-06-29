Thursday, June 30

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Central DeWitt @ Pleasant Valley, 5 p.m. doubleheader; Clinton vs. Bettendorf, 5 p.m. doubleheader; 

SOFTBALL

Central DeWitt vs. Muscatine, 5 p.m. doubleheader; Clinton vs. Davenport Central, 5 p.m. doubleheader; 

LUMBERKINGS

Clinton LumberKings @ Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.;

Friday, July 1

HIGH SCHOOL 

BASEBALL

Central DeWitt @ South Tama, 7 p.m.; Clinton @ North Scott, 7 p.m.;

SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

Camanche vs. West Branch, 7 p.m.;

LUMBERKINGS

Clinton LumberKings @ Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.;

Saturday, July 2

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Clinton vs. Independence, 11 a.m.;

BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

PRINCE OF PEACE @ EASTON VALLEY, 5 p.m.; Northeast @ Tipton, 5 p.m.; 

LUMBERKINGS

Clinton LumberKings @ Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.;

Sunday, July 3

LUMBERKINGS

Clinton LumberKings @ Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.;

