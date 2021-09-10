IN THE AREA

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

HIGH SCHOOL

GOLF

Central DeWitt at Palmer Hills, 4 p.m.;  West Carroll at Fulton High School, 4 p.m.;

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

HIGH SCHOOL

GOLF

Central DeWitt at Duck Creek Golf Course, 3:15 p.m.; Morrison at Princeton/Sherrard, 4 p.m.;

SOCCER

Unity Christian at Tri-State Christian, 5:30 p.m.;

CROSS COUNTRY

Clinton, Central DeWitt, Camanche at Scott County Park 4 p.m.; Northeast, Prince of Peace, Easton Valley at Little Bear Country Club, 4:30 p.m.; Unity Christian at Tri-State Chrstian, 6:30 p.m.;

SWIMMING

Davenport North at Clinton, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Clinton at Davenport West, 6:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Davenport North, 6:30 p.m.; Anamosa at Camanche, 7:15 p.m.; Bellevue at Northeast, 7:15 p.m.; Alburnett at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.; Fulton High School at Ashton-Franklin Center 7 p.m.; Eerie-Prophetstown at Morrison, 7 p.m.;

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

HIGH SCHOOL

GOLF

Fulton at Mercer County, 4 p.m.;  Morrison at Kewanee, 4 p.m.;

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

HIGH SCHOOL

CROSS COUNTRY

Camanche at Rochelle Township High School, 4:30 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Fillmore Fairways Golf Course, 4 p.m.;

GOLF

Fulton at Aquin Catholic, 4 p.m.;

SWIMMING

Rockford Christian at Morrison High School, 6 p.m.;

VOLLEYBALL

Central DeWitt at Maquoketa High School, 7:30 p.m.; Camanche at West Liberty High School, 7:15 p.m.; Northeast at West Branch, 7:15 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Lisbon, 7 p.m.; Easton Valley at Midland, 7 p.m.; Polo at Fulton, 7 p.m.; Morrison at Rockridge, 5 p.m.;  Pathway Christian at Unity Christian, 5 p.m.;

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL

Maquoketa at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Marion, 7:15 p.m.; West Liberty at Camanche High School, 7:30 p.m.;  Anamosa at Northeast, 5 p.m.; Easton Valley at Springville, 7 p.m.;  Morrison at Hall, 7 p.m.;

SOCCER

Faith Christian at Unity Christian, 4:30 p.m.;

VOLLEYBALL

Faith Christian at Unity Christian, 6:30 p.m.;

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL

Clinton, Central DeWitt, Camanche, Prince of Peace at  Clinton High School Invitational, 9 a.m.; Easton Valley at Springville Tournament, 8 a.m.; Fulton at Mt Pulaski Tournament, 9 a.m.;

CROSS COUNTRY

Morrison at Bureau Valley, 9:30 a.m.;

GOLF

Fulton at Wayne Brinkmeier Golf Meet, 9 a.m.; Morrison at Riverdale, 8 a.m.;

FOOTBALL

Fulton at Madison High School, 2 p.m.;

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

HIGH SCHOOL

GOLF

Pearl City at Fulton High School, 4 p.m.;

VOLLEYBALL

Amboy at Fulton, 6 p.m.;

CROSS COUNTRY

Clinton High School, Central DeWitt at Solon Invitational, 4 p.m.;  Camanche, Northeast, Prince of Peace, Easton Valley at Bellevue Golf Club, 4:30 p.m.;

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

HIGH SCHOOL

GOLF

Clinton, Central DeWitt at Springbrook Country Club, 9 a.m.; Fulton at East Dubuque, 4 p.m.;

SWIMMING

Muscatine at Clinton, 6 p.m.;

VOLLEYBALL

Davenport North at Clinton, 6:30 p.m; Pleasant Valley at Central DeWitt High School, 6:30 p.m.; Camanche at Cascade High School, 7:15 p.m.; Northeast at North Cedar, 7:15 p.m.; Marquette at Prince of Peace, 7 p.m.; Calamus-Wheatland at Easton Valley High School, 7 p.m.; Sherrard at Morrison High School, 7 p.m.; Unity Christian at Morningstar Academy, 6 p.m.;

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

HIGH SCHOOL

GOLF

Fulton at NUIC Conference Tournament at River Ridge North, 8 a.m.; Morrison at Highland Springs, 4 p.m.;

VOLLEYBALL

Orion at Morrison, 8 p.m.;

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

HIGH SCHOOL

CROSS COUNTRY

Central DeWitt at Dubuque Soccer Complex 4 p.m.;

SOCCER

Quad City Christian at Unity Christian, 4:30 p.m.;

VOLLEYBALL

Monticello at Camanche, 7:15 p.m.; Northeast at Anamosa, 7:15 pm.;  Prince of Peace at Midland, 7 p.m.; Quad City Christian at Unity Christian, 6:30 p.m.;

FOOTBALL

Central DeWitt at Davenport Assumption High School, 7:15 p.m.;

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

HIGH SCHOOL

GOLF

Clinton, Central DeWitt  at Kewanee Dunes, MAC Championship, 9 a.m.;

FOOTBALL

Burlington at Clinton High School, 7:30 p.m.; Camanche at Anamosa, 7:30 p.m.;  Northeast at Tipton, 7:15 p.m.; Central City at Easton Valley High School, 7 p.m.; Lena Winslow at Fulton, 7 p.m.; Morrison at Sherrard, 7 p.m.;

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

HIGH SCHOOL

GOLF

Clinton, Central DeWitt at Kewanee Dunes, MAC Championship, 9 a.m.; Morrison at Lorrin Fassett Classic, 8 a.m.;

VOLLEYBALL

Central DeWitt, Northeast at Monticello Tournament, 8:30 a.m.; Morrison at Polo Tournament, 8 a.m.;

CROSS COUNTRY

Camanche, Prince of Peace at Anamosa Middle School, 9 a.m.;

SWIMMING

Morrison at Freeport Invitational, 10 a.m.;

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

HIGH SCHOOL

CROSS COUNTRY

Central DeWitt, Northeast  at North Cedar Country Club, 4 p.m.;

SOCCER

Tristate Chrsitian at Unity Christian, 4 p.m.;

VOLLEYBALL

Fulton at Eastland, 7 p.m.;  Morrison at Alleman, 5 p.m.;

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

HIGH SCHOOL

GOLF

Clinton at Springbrook Coiuntry Club, 3:30 p.m.;

SOCCER

Galesburg Christian at Unity Christian, 4:30 p.m.;

CROSS COUNTRY

Clinton at Emeis Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.; Morrison at Bureau Valley, 4:30 p.m.;

SWIMMING

Clinton at Davenport Central, 6 p.m.;  Morrison at Lasalle Peru, 5 p.m.;

VOLLEYBALL

Clinton at Davenport Assumption, 6:30 p.m.; Davenport Central at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.; North Cedar at Camanche High School, 7:15 p.m.; Northeast at Monticello, 7:15 p.m.; Calamus-Wheatland at Prince of Peace, 7 p.m.;  Easton Valley at Cedar Valley Christian 7 p.m.; Fulton at Milledgeville, 7 p.m.; Galesburg Chrsitian at Unity Christian, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL

Morrison at Riverdale, 5 p.m.;

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

HIGH SCHOOL

GOLF

Clinton at Duck Creek Golf Course, 3:25 p.m.;

CROSS COUNTRY

Clinton , Prince of Peace, Easton valley  at Western Dubuque High School, 4:15 p..m.;

SWIMMING

Morrison at Byron, 5 p.m.;

VOLLEYBALL

Camanche at Northeast High School, 7:15 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Easton valley, 7 p.m.; Unity Christian at Faith Christian, 5:30 p.m.;

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1

HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL

Clinton at Fort Madison High School, 7:30 p.m.; Maquoketa at Central DeWitt, 7:15 p.m.;  Monticello at Camanche, 7:30 p.m.; Northeast at West Liberty, 7 p.m; Easton Valley at Calamus-Wheatland, 7 p.m.; Fulton at Stockton, 7 p.m.; Rockridge at Morrison, 7 p.m.;

VOLLEYBALL

Unity Christian at Rivermont Collegiate, 6 p.m.;

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL

Camanche, Prince of Peace at Northeast Tournament, 9 a.m.; Fulton at Sterling Invitational, 8:30 a.m.;

SWIMMING

Morrison at United Township Sprints, 10 a.m.;

MONDAY, OCTOBER 4

HIGH SCHOOL

SWIMMING

Clinton at Morrison High School, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Prince of Peace, Easton Valley at Bellevue Country Club, 4:15 p.m.;

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 5

HIGH SCHOOL

GOLF

Clinton, Central DeWitt at Burlington Country Club, District Golf, 10 a.m.;

VOLLEYBALL

Davenport Central at Clinton High School, 6:30 p.m.; Bettendorf at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.; Cedar Valley Christian at Prince of Peace 7 p.m.; Easton Valley at Lisbon, 7 p.m.; Fultona t Forreston, 7 p.m.;

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 6

HIGH SCHOOL

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7

HIGH SCHOOL

CROSS COUNTRY

Clinton, Central DeWitt, Camanche, Northeast, Prince of Peace, Easton Valley at Grace Lutheran Camp, 4 p.m.;

SWIMMING

Clinton at Burlington, 6 p.m.;

VOLLEYBALL

Muscatine at Clinton High School, 6:30 p.m.; Durant at Camanche, 7 :15 p.m.; Regina at Northeast, 7:15 p.m.; Marquette at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.;

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8

HIGH SCHOOL

GOLF

IHSA State Golf Meet

FOOTBALL

North Scott at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Vinton Shellsburg, 7:15 p.m.; Camanche at Northeast, 7:30 p.m.; Edgewood Colesburg at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.; Forreston at Fulton, 7 p.m.;

Tags

Trending Video