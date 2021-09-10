IN THE AREA
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
HIGH SCHOOL
GOLF
Central DeWitt at Palmer Hills, 4 p.m.; West Carroll at Fulton High School, 4 p.m.;
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
HIGH SCHOOL
GOLF
Central DeWitt at Duck Creek Golf Course, 3:15 p.m.; Morrison at Princeton/Sherrard, 4 p.m.;
SOCCER
Unity Christian at Tri-State Christian, 5:30 p.m.;
CROSS COUNTRY
Clinton, Central DeWitt, Camanche at Scott County Park 4 p.m.; Northeast, Prince of Peace, Easton Valley at Little Bear Country Club, 4:30 p.m.; Unity Christian at Tri-State Chrstian, 6:30 p.m.;
SWIMMING
Davenport North at Clinton, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Clinton at Davenport West, 6:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Davenport North, 6:30 p.m.; Anamosa at Camanche, 7:15 p.m.; Bellevue at Northeast, 7:15 p.m.; Alburnett at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.; Fulton High School at Ashton-Franklin Center 7 p.m.; Eerie-Prophetstown at Morrison, 7 p.m.;
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
HIGH SCHOOL
GOLF
Fulton at Mercer County, 4 p.m.; Morrison at Kewanee, 4 p.m.;
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
HIGH SCHOOL
CROSS COUNTRY
Camanche at Rochelle Township High School, 4:30 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Fillmore Fairways Golf Course, 4 p.m.;
GOLF
Fulton at Aquin Catholic, 4 p.m.;
SWIMMING
Rockford Christian at Morrison High School, 6 p.m.;
VOLLEYBALL
Central DeWitt at Maquoketa High School, 7:30 p.m.; Camanche at West Liberty High School, 7:15 p.m.; Northeast at West Branch, 7:15 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Lisbon, 7 p.m.; Easton Valley at Midland, 7 p.m.; Polo at Fulton, 7 p.m.; Morrison at Rockridge, 5 p.m.; Pathway Christian at Unity Christian, 5 p.m.;
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL
Maquoketa at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Marion, 7:15 p.m.; West Liberty at Camanche High School, 7:30 p.m.; Anamosa at Northeast, 5 p.m.; Easton Valley at Springville, 7 p.m.; Morrison at Hall, 7 p.m.;
SOCCER
Faith Christian at Unity Christian, 4:30 p.m.;
VOLLEYBALL
Faith Christian at Unity Christian, 6:30 p.m.;
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL
Clinton, Central DeWitt, Camanche, Prince of Peace at Clinton High School Invitational, 9 a.m.; Easton Valley at Springville Tournament, 8 a.m.; Fulton at Mt Pulaski Tournament, 9 a.m.;
CROSS COUNTRY
Morrison at Bureau Valley, 9:30 a.m.;
GOLF
Fulton at Wayne Brinkmeier Golf Meet, 9 a.m.; Morrison at Riverdale, 8 a.m.;
FOOTBALL
Fulton at Madison High School, 2 p.m.;
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
HIGH SCHOOL
GOLF
Pearl City at Fulton High School, 4 p.m.;
VOLLEYBALL
Amboy at Fulton, 6 p.m.;
CROSS COUNTRY
Clinton High School, Central DeWitt at Solon Invitational, 4 p.m.; Camanche, Northeast, Prince of Peace, Easton Valley at Bellevue Golf Club, 4:30 p.m.;
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
HIGH SCHOOL
GOLF
Clinton, Central DeWitt at Springbrook Country Club, 9 a.m.; Fulton at East Dubuque, 4 p.m.;
SWIMMING
Muscatine at Clinton, 6 p.m.;
VOLLEYBALL
Davenport North at Clinton, 6:30 p.m; Pleasant Valley at Central DeWitt High School, 6:30 p.m.; Camanche at Cascade High School, 7:15 p.m.; Northeast at North Cedar, 7:15 p.m.; Marquette at Prince of Peace, 7 p.m.; Calamus-Wheatland at Easton Valley High School, 7 p.m.; Sherrard at Morrison High School, 7 p.m.; Unity Christian at Morningstar Academy, 6 p.m.;
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
HIGH SCHOOL
GOLF
Fulton at NUIC Conference Tournament at River Ridge North, 8 a.m.; Morrison at Highland Springs, 4 p.m.;
VOLLEYBALL
Orion at Morrison, 8 p.m.;
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
HIGH SCHOOL
CROSS COUNTRY
Central DeWitt at Dubuque Soccer Complex 4 p.m.;
SOCCER
Quad City Christian at Unity Christian, 4:30 p.m.;
VOLLEYBALL
Monticello at Camanche, 7:15 p.m.; Northeast at Anamosa, 7:15 pm.; Prince of Peace at Midland, 7 p.m.; Quad City Christian at Unity Christian, 6:30 p.m.;
FOOTBALL
Central DeWitt at Davenport Assumption High School, 7:15 p.m.;
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
HIGH SCHOOL
GOLF
Clinton, Central DeWitt at Kewanee Dunes, MAC Championship, 9 a.m.;
FOOTBALL
Burlington at Clinton High School, 7:30 p.m.; Camanche at Anamosa, 7:30 p.m.; Northeast at Tipton, 7:15 p.m.; Central City at Easton Valley High School, 7 p.m.; Lena Winslow at Fulton, 7 p.m.; Morrison at Sherrard, 7 p.m.;
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
HIGH SCHOOL
GOLF
Clinton, Central DeWitt at Kewanee Dunes, MAC Championship, 9 a.m.; Morrison at Lorrin Fassett Classic, 8 a.m.;
VOLLEYBALL
Central DeWitt, Northeast at Monticello Tournament, 8:30 a.m.; Morrison at Polo Tournament, 8 a.m.;
CROSS COUNTRY
Camanche, Prince of Peace at Anamosa Middle School, 9 a.m.;
SWIMMING
Morrison at Freeport Invitational, 10 a.m.;
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
HIGH SCHOOL
CROSS COUNTRY
Central DeWitt, Northeast at North Cedar Country Club, 4 p.m.;
SOCCER
Tristate Chrsitian at Unity Christian, 4 p.m.;
VOLLEYBALL
Fulton at Eastland, 7 p.m.; Morrison at Alleman, 5 p.m.;
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
HIGH SCHOOL
GOLF
Clinton at Springbrook Coiuntry Club, 3:30 p.m.;
SOCCER
Galesburg Christian at Unity Christian, 4:30 p.m.;
CROSS COUNTRY
Clinton at Emeis Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.; Morrison at Bureau Valley, 4:30 p.m.;
SWIMMING
Clinton at Davenport Central, 6 p.m.; Morrison at Lasalle Peru, 5 p.m.;
VOLLEYBALL
Clinton at Davenport Assumption, 6:30 p.m.; Davenport Central at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.; North Cedar at Camanche High School, 7:15 p.m.; Northeast at Monticello, 7:15 p.m.; Calamus-Wheatland at Prince of Peace, 7 p.m.; Easton Valley at Cedar Valley Christian 7 p.m.; Fulton at Milledgeville, 7 p.m.; Galesburg Chrsitian at Unity Christian, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL
Morrison at Riverdale, 5 p.m.;
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
HIGH SCHOOL
GOLF
Clinton at Duck Creek Golf Course, 3:25 p.m.;
CROSS COUNTRY
Clinton , Prince of Peace, Easton valley at Western Dubuque High School, 4:15 p..m.;
SWIMMING
Morrison at Byron, 5 p.m.;
VOLLEYBALL
Camanche at Northeast High School, 7:15 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Easton valley, 7 p.m.; Unity Christian at Faith Christian, 5:30 p.m.;
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1
HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL
Clinton at Fort Madison High School, 7:30 p.m.; Maquoketa at Central DeWitt, 7:15 p.m.; Monticello at Camanche, 7:30 p.m.; Northeast at West Liberty, 7 p.m; Easton Valley at Calamus-Wheatland, 7 p.m.; Fulton at Stockton, 7 p.m.; Rockridge at Morrison, 7 p.m.;
VOLLEYBALL
Unity Christian at Rivermont Collegiate, 6 p.m.;
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2
HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL
Camanche, Prince of Peace at Northeast Tournament, 9 a.m.; Fulton at Sterling Invitational, 8:30 a.m.;
SWIMMING
Morrison at United Township Sprints, 10 a.m.;
MONDAY, OCTOBER 4
HIGH SCHOOL
SWIMMING
Clinton at Morrison High School, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Prince of Peace, Easton Valley at Bellevue Country Club, 4:15 p.m.;
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 5
HIGH SCHOOL
GOLF
Clinton, Central DeWitt at Burlington Country Club, District Golf, 10 a.m.;
VOLLEYBALL
Davenport Central at Clinton High School, 6:30 p.m.; Bettendorf at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.; Cedar Valley Christian at Prince of Peace 7 p.m.; Easton Valley at Lisbon, 7 p.m.; Fultona t Forreston, 7 p.m.;
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 6
HIGH SCHOOL
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7
HIGH SCHOOL
CROSS COUNTRY
Clinton, Central DeWitt, Camanche, Northeast, Prince of Peace, Easton Valley at Grace Lutheran Camp, 4 p.m.;
SWIMMING
Clinton at Burlington, 6 p.m.;
VOLLEYBALL
Muscatine at Clinton High School, 6:30 p.m.; Durant at Camanche, 7 :15 p.m.; Regina at Northeast, 7:15 p.m.; Marquette at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.;
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8
HIGH SCHOOL
GOLF
IHSA State Golf Meet
FOOTBALL
North Scott at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Vinton Shellsburg, 7:15 p.m.; Camanche at Northeast, 7:30 p.m.; Edgewood Colesburg at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.; Forreston at Fulton, 7 p.m.;
