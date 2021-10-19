FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15
HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL
Clinton at Mount Pleasant, 7:30 p.m; Mount Vernon at Central DeWitt High School, 7:15 p.m.; Tipton at Camanche High School, 7 p.m.; Monticello at Northeast High School, 7 p.m; Easton Valley at Kee, 7 p.m.; Fulton at Pearl City (Eastland High School), 7 p.m.;
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16
HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL
Prince of Peace, Eastion Valley at TRC Tournament, Calamus-Wheatland, 10 a.m.;
MONDAY, OCTOBER 18
HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL
Maquoketa Valley at Easton Valley, Class 1A Region 7, 7 p.m.; Marquette Catholic at Prince of Peace, Class 1A Region 7, 7 p.m.; Camanche at Assumption, Class 3A Region 7, 7 p.m.; Northeast at Anamosa, Class 3A Region 7, 7 p.m.;
SWIMMING
Clinton at Morrison High School, 5 p.m.;
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 19
HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL
Milledgeville at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.; Maquoketa at Clinton, Class 4A Region 7; 7 p.m.;
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 20
HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL
Winner of Easton Valley-Maquoketa Valley vs Winner of Calamus-Wheatland-Cedar Valley Christian at Easton Valley High School, 7 p.m.; Winner of Prince of Peace-Marquette Catholic vs Winner of Central City-Midland at Central City High School, 7 p.m.; Winner of Camanche-Assumption vs Winner of Northeast-Anamosa at Assumption High Schoool, 7 p.m.;
CROSS COUNTRY
Central DeWitt and Clinton at State Qualifying Meet
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21
HIGH SCHOOL
CROSS COUNTRY
Camanche, Northeast, Prince of Peace, Easton Valley state qualifying meets
VOLLEYBALL
Fulton at Amboy High School, 7 p.m.; Winner of Maquoketa-Clinton at Western Dubuque High School, 7 p.m.; Winner of Solon-Fort Madison at Central DeWitt High School, Class 4A Region 8 semifinals, 7 p.m.;
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22
HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL
Iowa City LIberty at Clinton High School, 7:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Benton Community, 7:15 p.m.; Dakota at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.;
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23
HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL
Fulton at Fall Classic, Stillman Valley High School, 8 a.m.;
