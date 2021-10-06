THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7
HIGH SCHOOL
CROSS COUNTRY
Clinton, Central DeWitt, Camanche, Northeast, Prince of Peace, Easton Valley at Grace Lutheran Camp, 4 p.m.;
SWIMMING
Clinton at Burlington, 6 p.m.;
VOLLEYBALL
Muscatine at Clinton High School, 6:30 p.m.; Durant at Camanche, 7 :15 p.m.; Regina at Northeast, 7:15 p.m.; Marquette at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.;
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8
HIGH SCHOOL
GOLF
IHSA State Golf Meet
FOOTBALL
North Scott at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Vinton Shellsburg, 7:15 p.m.; Camanche at Northeast, 7:30 p.m.; Edgewood Colesburg at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.; Forreston at Fulton, 7 p.m.;
