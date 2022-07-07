Friday, July 8
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
Clinton @ Iowa City Liberty, 7 p.m.; Central DeWitt @ Center Point-Urbana, 5 p.m.;
LUMBERKINGS
Clinton LumberKings vs. Quincy Gems, 6:30 p.m.;
Saturday, July 9
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
Easton Valley @ Lisbon, 7 p.m.; Camanche @ Cascade, 7:30 p.m.;
LUMBERKINGS
Clinton LumberKings @ Quincy Gems, 6:35 p.m.;
Sunday, July 10
LUMBERKINGS
Clinton LumberKings @ Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.;
Monday, July 11
Clinton LumberKings @ Normal CornBelters
