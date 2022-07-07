Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.