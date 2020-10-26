Wednesday, Oct. 28
VOLLEYBALL
Class 1A Regional Championship: Prince of Peace/Springville vs. Belle Plaine/Montezuma, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30
CROSS COUNTRY
Class 3A & 4A IHSAA/IGHSAU State Meet (at Fort Dodge), 10:30 a.m.
FOOTBALL
Class 2A Playoffs, Round 3: Tipton at Camanche, 7 p.m.
8-man Playoffs, Round 3: Easton Valley at Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31
CROSS COUNTRY
Class 1A & 2A IHSAA/IGHSAU State Meet (at Fort Dodge), 10:30 a.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Morrison at Byron, 9 a.m.
