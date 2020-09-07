Tuesday, Sept. 8

CROSS COUNTRY

Camanche, Northeast, Central DeWitt, multiple schools at Tipton, 5 p.m.

Easton Valley, multiple schools at Springville, 5 p.m.

Morrison at Rock Falls, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Clinton at varsity invitational (at Fyre Lake Golf Course), 1 p.m.

Fulton, Morrison, Erie-Prophetstown at Deer Valley Golf Club, 4 p.m.

North Scott vs. Central DeWitt (at Springbrook Country Club), 2 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Davenport West at Clinton, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Central DeWitt at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Prince of Peace vs. Morning Star Academy (at Davenport), 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

BOYS GOLF

Fulton at triangular (at Highland Springs Golf Course), 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 10

BOYS GOLF

Clinton, Central DeWitt at varsity invitational (at Valley Oaks Golf Club), 10 a.m.

Morrison, Sherrard, Hall at Deer Valley Golf Club, 4 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Clinton, Camanche, Prince of Peace, Maquoketa, Marquette at Northeast, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Bellevue at Camanche, 7:15 p.m.

Prince of Peace at Central City, 7 p.m.

Easton Valley at Maquoketa Valley, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 11

FOOTBALL

Clinton vs. Dubuque (at Loras College), 7:15 p.m.

Tipton at Camanche, 7 p.m.

Northeast at Beckman, 7 p.m.

Easton Valley at Kee (8-man football), 7 p.m.

North Scott at Central DeWitt, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

CROSS COUNTRY

Camanche, Easton Valley, multiple schools at Monticello, 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Clinton at varsity invitational (at North Scott High School), 8:30 a.m.

Bellevue, Davenport North, Easton Valley, Mediapolis, Northeast at Camanche, 9 a.m.

Tags