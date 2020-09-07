Tuesday, Sept. 8
CROSS COUNTRY
Camanche, Northeast, Central DeWitt, multiple schools at Tipton, 5 p.m.
Easton Valley, multiple schools at Springville, 5 p.m.
Morrison at Rock Falls, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Clinton at varsity invitational (at Fyre Lake Golf Course), 1 p.m.
Fulton, Morrison, Erie-Prophetstown at Deer Valley Golf Club, 4 p.m.
North Scott vs. Central DeWitt (at Springbrook Country Club), 2 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Davenport West at Clinton, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Central DeWitt at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Prince of Peace vs. Morning Star Academy (at Davenport), 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
BOYS GOLF
Fulton at triangular (at Highland Springs Golf Course), 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 10
BOYS GOLF
Clinton, Central DeWitt at varsity invitational (at Valley Oaks Golf Club), 10 a.m.
Morrison, Sherrard, Hall at Deer Valley Golf Club, 4 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Clinton, Camanche, Prince of Peace, Maquoketa, Marquette at Northeast, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Bellevue at Camanche, 7:15 p.m.
Prince of Peace at Central City, 7 p.m.
Easton Valley at Maquoketa Valley, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 11
FOOTBALL
Clinton vs. Dubuque (at Loras College), 7:15 p.m.
Tipton at Camanche, 7 p.m.
Northeast at Beckman, 7 p.m.
Easton Valley at Kee (8-man football), 7 p.m.
North Scott at Central DeWitt, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
CROSS COUNTRY
Camanche, Easton Valley, multiple schools at Monticello, 9 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Clinton at varsity invitational (at North Scott High School), 8:30 a.m.
Bellevue, Davenport North, Easton Valley, Mediapolis, Northeast at Camanche, 9 a.m.
