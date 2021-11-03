IN THE AREA
THURSDAY, NOV. 4
HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL
Kee, Lansing at Easton Valley, 8-man quarterfinals, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOV. 6
HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBLL
Fulton at Ottawa Marquette, Class 1A second round, 2 p.m.
Sandra "Sandy" David, 65 of Clinton, passed away Sunday, October 31st. Cremation rites have been accorded with no services planned at this time. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family. See her full obituary at www.papefh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.