FRIDAY, MAR. 11

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Central DeWitt vs. Dallas Center Grimes, State title game, 5 p.m., Wells Fargo Arena

SATURDAY, MAR. 12

HIGH SCHOOL

TRACK

Camanche at St. Ambrose University, 9 a.m.

MONDAY, MAR. 14

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Riverdale at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;

SOFTBALL

Riverdale at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAR. 15

HIGH SCHOOL

TRACK

Central DeWitt at University of Dubuque, 2 p.m.;

BASEBALL

Sherrard at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;

SOFTBALL

Sherrard at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;

THURSDAY, MAR. 17

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Annawan at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;

SOFTBALL

Annawan at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;

FRIDAY, MAR. 18

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Fulton at Morrison, 4:30 p.m.;

SOFTBALL

Fulton at Morrison, 4:30 p.m.;

BOYS TRACK

Fulton at Newman Invite, Westwood Sports Center, 4:30 p.m.;

SATURDAY, MAR. 19

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS TRACK

Northeast at University of Wisconsin-Platteville, 9:30 a.m.;

BOYS TRACK

Northeast at University of Wisconsin-Platteville, 9:30 a.m.;

MONDAY, MAR. 21

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Fulton at Oregon, 4:30 p.m.;

TUESDAY, MAR. 22

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS TRACK

Clinton at North Scott, Lancer Stadium, 4 p.m.; Camanche, Northeast at University of Dubuque (RVC Conference), 4:30 p.m.;

GIRLS TRACK

Camanche, Northeast at University of Dubuque (RVC Conference), 4:30 p.m.;

BASEBALL

Aquin Catholic at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;

THURSDAY, MAR. 24

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS TRACK

Multiple Schools at Central DeWitt, Varsity Scrimmage, 4 p.m.;

BASEBALL

Ashton Frankin Center at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;

SOFTBALL

Ashton Franklin Central at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;

FRIDAY, MAR. 25

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS TRACK

Prince of Peace, Easton Valley at University of Dubuque, (TRC Conference) 4:30 p.m.; Fulton at Newman, Westwood Center, 4:30 p.m.;

BOYS TRACK

Prince of Peace, Easton Valley at University of Dubuque, (TRC Conference) 4:30 p.m.; Fulton at Newman, WEstwood Center, 4:30 p.m.;

SATURDAY, MAR. 26

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Fultona t Amboy, 1 p.m.;

SOFTBALL

Fulton at Amboy, 1 p.m.;

MONDAY, MAR. 28

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS SOCCER

Anamosa at Clinton High School, 6:30 p.m.;

GIRLS GOLF

Camanche at Cascade, Fillmore Fairways, 4 p.m.;

BOYS GOLF

Cascade at Camanche, Valley Oaks, 4 p.m.;

GIRLS TRACK

Northeast at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.; Fulton at Morrison, 4 p.m.;

BOYS TRACK

Northeast at Monitcello, 4:30 p.m.; Fulton at Morrison, 4 p.m.;

BOYS SOCCER

Prince of Peace/Northeast at Davenport North, 4:30 p.m.;

BASEBALL

Fulton at Polo, 4:30 p.m.;

SOFTBALL

Forreston at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;

TUESDAY, MAR. 29

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS TENNIS

Clinton at Davenport Assumption, 4 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Camanche High School, 4 p.m.;

BOYS TENNIS

Davenport Assumption at Clinton, 4 p.m.; Camanche at Central DeWitt High School, 4 p.m.;

GIRLS TRACK

Multiple schools (Central DeWitt)at Clinton High School Invitational, 4:15 p.m.; Camanhe at Tipton, 4:30 p.m.;

BOYS TRACK

Camanche, Central DeWitt at Tipton High School, 4:30 p.m.;Fulton at Newman Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.;

GIRLS SOCCER

Iowa City Liberty at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.;

BASEBALL

Fulton at Alwood High School, 4:30 p.m.;

SOFTBALL

Alwood at Fulton, 4:#0 p.m.;

WEDNESDAY MARCH 30

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS TRACK

Fulton at Newman Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.;

THURSDAY, MAR. 31

HIGH SCHOOL

GILRS TENNIS

Davenport Assumption at Camanche, 4 p.m.;

BOYS TENNIS

Davenport North at Central DeWitt, 4 p.m.; Camanche at Davenport Assumption, 4 p.m.;

GIRLS TRACK

Clinton at North Scott, Lancer Stadium, 4 p.m.; Multiple Schools (Camanche, POP) at Northeast, 4:30 p.m.;

BOYS TRACK

Clinton, Central DeWitt at Pleasant Valley High School, 4 p.m.; Multiple Schools (Camanche, POP) at Northeast, 4:30 p.m.;

BOYS SOCCER

Clinton at Maquoketa High School, 5 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Iowa City Liberty, 7 p.m.;

GIRLS SOCCER

Pleasant Valley at Clinton High School, 6:30 p.m.; Muscatine at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.;

BASEALL

Lena Winslow at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;

SOFTBALL

Lena Winslow at Fulton, 4:30 p.m.;

